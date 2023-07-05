Water concerns prompt closures at Chattahoochee River

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (WUPA) – Elevated levels of E. coli were discovered in the Chattahoochee River waters last week, prompting an investigation by Fulton County's Public Works Department and closures along an 11-mile stretch of the river.

During Monday July 3, 2023, visitors went to Island Ford for a little relaxation near the Chattahoochee River.

"We're going to out to Johns Creek and we're gonna go watch the fireworks over at the park," said Mike Jenk, a Peachtree Corners resident who described his and his wife's plans for July 4.

Others who are planning to make a July 4 trip out to the 11-mile stretch of river, from the Chattahoochee Nature Center to all downstream areas, may see closure signs due to high levels of E. Coli bacteria.

"We're aware of it, and we just hope they get it cleaned up soon, and we're walking the trail, but we're staying away from the water," said Lori Fisher-Maitski, who was walking the trails with her dad at the Johnson Ferry Outpost along the river.

The Chattahoochee River National Recreation Center is taking precautions to keep people out of the water for now.

"We've implemented a closure from Chattahoochee Nature Center to all areas downstream and south within our park," said Beth Wheeler, the acting superintendent of the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Center. "We are working with Chattahoochee Riverkeeper to test water quality daily, and that informs our closure."

Fulton County is investigating the issue at the Big Creek Reclamation Facility, after the Chattahoochee Riverkeeper first reported it last week.

"The good news is, there is not a broken sewer main pipe," said David Clark, the director of Fulton County's Public Works. "There was an operational upset of our biological process here at this plant that happened probably sometime on Wednesday or Thursday by the introduction of some kind of toxic chemical into our wastewater."

There was no word on what that toxic chemical is, but the county is now redirecting the water through a neighboring plant in Cobb County, disinfesting the water and introducing good bacteria to offset the excess bad material.

Clark said the issue has not impacted any drinking water, and it could take up to a week to clean up.

In the meantime, other options are available to visitors if the stretch of river remains closed during the holiday.

"We have over 30 miles of river that are open from Buford Dam South to the river access here at Island Ford," Wheeler said, adding there are still plenty of hiking trails, boat ramps and picnic areas to choose from.