Charlie Crist's gubernatorial campaign manager fired after domestic violence arrest

The campaign manager for Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist has been dismissed after being arrested earlier this week in Maryland on a domestic violence charge, according to court records reviewed by CBS News.

According to Maryland court records, 43-year-old Austin Durrer was arrested Oct. 18 on a count of second-degree assault for domestic violence. He was booked and released on $10,000 bail.

He was listed as a complainant in a court record for Jacqueline Whisman, who was also charged with second-degree assault. Records for the two show the same home address.

Crist campaign spokesperson Samantha Ramirez told CBS News in a statement that Durrer was "dismissed as soon as the campaign learned of this situation."

In a joint statement provided to CBS News Saturday afternoon, Durrer and Whiseman wrote:

"Very sadly, an incident took place this week at our home that we both regret. We are both working to drop legal charges and move forward. Our primary focus at this time is our daughter, our greatest joy, and we appreciate privacy and respect as we navigate this as a family."

Crist, a former Florida governor and congressman, is challenging Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. He resigned from Congress in August to focus on his race against Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Recent polls have shown DeSantis with a comfortable lead in the race, including one conducted earlier this month by Florida Atlantic University's College of Business, which had DeSantis up by 11 points.