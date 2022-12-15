Charges: Georgia deputies assaulted police shooting suspect

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Three Georgia sheriff's deputies have been arrested on charges they beat a man suspected of shooting and wounding another deputy in November.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Thursday that Richmond County Sheriff's Deputy Quincy Cannon, 31, is charged with battery and violating his oath of office, both felonies. Deputy Andrew Acosta, 25, is charged with simple battery, a misdemeanor, and violating his oath of office. Robert Wilson, 45, is charged with violating his oath of office.

Investigators allege they hit Vernon Cratic in the face and stomach while Cratic was handcuffed and riding in an elevator at the Richmond County Sheriff's Office in Augusta. Investigators say Cratic was also slammed against an exterior wall while handcuffed and being walked into the building.

It's unclear if any of the men have a lawyer to represent them. The Richmond County Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment. It was not immediately clear if the men have posted bail.

Cratic is accused of shooting at law enforcement officers after they responded to a disturbance call at an Augusta home Nov. 10. Deputy Michael Cole was shot in the face and later had reconstructive surgery. Cratic was arrested after a standoff.

Cratic was charged with five counts of aggravated assault upon a peace officer, possessing a gun while committing a crime, possessing a gun while a convicted felon, and second-degree burglary.

The GBI was called in to investigate the shooting and said Cratic disclosed the assault to its agents. The agents said Augusta Circuit District Attorney Jared Williams will decide on prosecution once the investigation is complete.