Central Casting looking for actors to portray Celebrity legends

Central Casting is looking for people who look like or can portray these Celebrities: Adam Clayton Powell, Mahalia Jackson, Sammy Davis Jr., Josephine Baker, Ossie Davis and Harry Belafonte. Seeking Men and Women who are 18 and up and can portray any of these people.

Date: [FITTING] TBD, [COVID TEST] JAN 16 & [FILMING] JAN 17

Filming Location: Atlanta area, No Vaccine Required

Rate: $175/12 for filming dates, Covid test & Fitting: $43.50/2.

---

You do NOT need to be registered with Central Casting to submit.***

To submit, please send the following:

1. Full Name, height, weight, and sizes info.

2. Contact info: (Phone Number)

3. A current photo, full body preferred to see body size/ type.

4. Are you registered with Central Casting (it's ok if you are not)?

Send to: genius@Centralcasting.com

Subject Line: Celebrity