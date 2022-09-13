Celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month with CW69

National Hispanic Heritage Month runs from September 15 through October 15.

Many organizations throughout metro Atlanta are marking the occasion with events that will provide opportunities for the public to celebrate Hispanic heritage not only during this period, but throughout the year.

Here's a sample of some of the events taking place:

Placita Latina Festival (Decatur) - The Placita Latina Festival will be taking place from September 15 through October 30 with a variety of events taking place in honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month. Organizers will be hosting a variety of events through the period, including:

The Salsa on the Square and La Choloteca dance party will be held on Saturday, Sept. 17 from 6-10:30 p.m. on the Decatur Square. The events will feature Latinx vendors serving food and drinks, and a marketplace.

"Celebrating Our Collective Culture" is a Latinx artists showcase. The works will be shown at the Decatur Visitors Center, located at 113 Clairemont Ave., beginning Monday, Sept. 19, with a closing event on Friday, Oct. 14, from 6:30-9:30 p.m. The show is in partnership with the Decatur Arts Alliance.

Haints and Saints / Day of the Dead Parade will take place on Sunday, Oct. 30, at 6 p.m. This colorful parade is a collaboration between Placita Latina and Decatur's Halloween themed parade,"Haints and Saints." This year the event will include giant Katrina "puppets", music, and other Dias De Los Muertos elements. The parade is planned to begin at the Decatur Cemetery, 229 Bell Street, and end at the Decatur Square.



Latino Hispanic Cultural Heritage Celebration (Dunwoody) - The Latino Hispanic Cultural Heritage Celebration will be held on September 18th, 2022 from 1-4:30pm at the North DeKalb Cultural Arts Center - home of the Stage Door Theater and Spruill Art Center (5339 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd, Dunwoody, GA 30338). This free event will provide the community with an opportunity to experience performances, art and food from various countries. For more information, please visit https://www.dunwoodyga.gov/government/arts-and-culture/cultural-heritage-events

Hispanic Heritage Celebration (Norcross) - This year, the City of Norcross is excited to join in the celebration with a first-time event—the Hispanic Heritage Celebration. On Saturday, September 17th, Norcross will host its festival. Become immersed in the music, dances, foods, traditions and more from a variety of Hispanic countries—if you enjoyed May's Viva Mexico event and last year's Dia de los Muertos Festival, then you won't want to miss this epic convergence of culture.

Nuestras Voces (Lawrenceville) - Nuestras Voces: a Hispanic Heritage Open-Mic and Mercado, is a FREE celebration of culture, creativity, and commerce. Featuring fantastic local performers/artists, and Latiné-owned businesses, this event is a fantastic way to highlight Latiné artists and culture. It takes place on Saturday, September 17, from 5 to 10 pm at the Lawrenceville Arts Center, 125 N Clayton St, Lawrenceville, GA.

Concert on the Green: Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month (Acworth) - Concert on the Green: Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month returns to Logan Farm Park on Saturday, September 24! Come out from 5-10 p.m. for great food and amazing music while dancing the night away. There will be music and performances from 5 p.m. with a concert by salsa band Sierra su Saoko at 8 p.m. Bring your family, friends and neighbors as Acworth celebrates its community and culture at Logan Farm Park. For more information on this event, please visit www.visitacworth.org or call 770-917-1234.

