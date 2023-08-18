CDC data: COVID-related hospitalizations are on the rise in Georgia

ATLANTA (WUPA) – Data collected by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a recent spike in COVID cases and related hospitalizations in Georgia. Members of the public are urged to take precautions.

The CDC's most recent data shows the number of hospitalizations are up by 30% statewide. The most recent report is raising some concerns for some doctors, including Dr. Jayne Morgan, the executive director of Health and Community Education at Piedmont Healthcare.

"This is what endemic means -- it doesn't go away," said Morgan. "We know now, with this heat wave, so many people have been driven indoors, when we're usually outdoors. We're also traveling a lot during the summer, so we're carrying the virus from one group to the next."

A Roseland Community Hospital nurse prepares doses of the Pfizer vaccine on Dec. 30, 2021, during a COVID-19 vaccination event at Josephine's Southern Cooking in Chatham, Illinois. Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Overall, Morgan said, the number of Covid-related cases is still low.

"We really only have hospital data, and so we really don't have any idea what the community transmission is," Morgan said.

Medical experts are keeping an eye on the community spread, as children head back to school. They are also watching variants like EG.5, which the World Health Organization has elevated to a variant of interest, despite its mild, cold-like symptoms.

"We have to just remember the lessons learned from this entire pandemic of three years," said Morgan, also saying vaccinations, hand hygiene, and knowing when to wear masks and limit social interactions are vital.

Morgan also recommends seeing a doctor if you have symptoms, as there's now a limited number of at-home testing kits.

"People can control this with your human behavior. We need to have education. We need to have awareness. We need to have action," she said.

A limited number of free Covid testing sites are still open. More information can be found on the Georgia Department of Public Health website.