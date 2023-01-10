Caucasian and Latino male extras ages 18+ needed for new Netflix movie

NOW CASTING PAID CAUCASIAN AND LATINO MALE EXTRAS, AGES 18+ to portray BATTLEFIELD SOLDIERS for new NETFLIX movie SIX TRIPLE EIGHT (6888).

filming in Atlanta, GA.



***FILM (3 DAY BOOKING) - JANUARY 17, 18 & 19, 2023

RATE: $175/12(DAILY) + $50 FITTING BUMP + $25 COVID

CAB Castings, LLC. is now casting for the following specific extras for this project:

These specific roles will TENTATIVELY shoot on ALL 3 DAYS LISTED ABOVE FOR CONTINUITY!

(must be available for these dates. If not, please wait for another casting.)

- 100 CAUCASIAN and LATINO MILITARY SOLDIERS (NO FACIAL HAIR OR WILLING TO CUT)

*** Race: CAUCASIAN or LATINO

*** Age: 18+

*** Should be able to participate in athletic situations as there will be those moments in scenes. If there are health issues that may prohibit you for these particular physical scenes (ie: marching, running, etc.) we ask that you please be patient for other posting on this project.

***This movie takes place in the 1940s, certain looks will not allow everyone to be in this movie. Please no modern hairstyles, no locs, no facial hair, no colored hair, no Lash extensions, or long acrylic nails will be allowed in this movie.

For this booking, you will have 3 options to attend a MANDATORY fitting before filming.

OPTION # 1:

COVID Testing: Monday January 9, 2023 FITTING: Tuesday January 10, 2023

OPTION #2:

COVID Testing: Tuesday January 10, 2023

FITTING: Wednesday January 11, 2023

OPTION #3:

COVID Testing: Wednesday January 11, 2023

FITTING: Thursday January 12, 2023

****ALL COVID TESTING will be between the hours of 6AM-10AM on the specific day.

****ALL FITTINGS WILL BE BOOKED BASED ON 45min TIME SLOTS AVAILABLE BETWEEN 8am and 6:30pm)

If available, please email the information below to 6888EXTRAS@CABCASTINGS.COM

w/Subject Line: BATTLEFIELD SOLDIERS (3 DAY BOOKING)

PLEASE INCLUDE ALL INFO BELOW:

- Name

- Number

- Age

- DATE OF BIRTH. (FOR COVID TESTING PURPOSES)

- What is the Testing/Fitting option you would like? Option #1 or Option #2 or Option #3

- Do you have any military training?

- 2 RECENT PICTURES (1 Head shot and 1 Full body)- Natural looks! This is a period piece!

- Sizes

(This is a request for all male soldiers and all sizes are needed for the wardrobe department. Incomplete sizes will not be considered.

MALE:

Height:

Weight:

Suit:

T-Shirt:

Neck:

Sleeve:

Waist:

Inseam:

Shoe:

Any tattoos or allergies we should be mindful of? PLEASE BE HONEST.

*********PLEASE INCLUDE ALL INFORMATION ABOVE IN YOUR EMAIL FOR PROPER BOOKING!!!

A member from CAB CASTINGS, LLC. will call and/or email you to book your attendance in a scene and confirm availability if interested in booking you.