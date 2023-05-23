Casting: White male fitting double for a production in Atlanta, GA

TBA PRODUCTION - ATLANTA , GA // WHITE MALE FITTING DOUBLE // AGES 18-65 // WORKS 5.30 // Sub Request

Casting TaylorMade (Casting™) is casting a WHITE MALE FITTING DOUBLE for production in ATLANTA, GA. This double will need to be exact (or as close as possible) to the sizes below. If applying, you must be applying as local (meaning you are local to the area or you will need to provide your own transportation and lodging). We highly suggest only Atlanta residents apply.

The fitting will take place Tuesday 5/30 in/around Atlanta, GA area.

Role & details are listed below. Please submit your availability in the form below.

⭐️ FITTING DOUBLE

RATE : $175/12

AGE : 18 - 65

GENDER : MALE

ETHNICITY : CAUCASIAN

SIZES :

HEIGHT : 6'3"

WEIGHT : UNKNOWN

CHEST : 47"

SHOE : 13

PANTS (WAIST) : 38-40"

PANTS (LENGTH) : 33"

DETAILS :

Should have set experience. Must match the sizes as closely as possible to the sizes above.

FITTING DATES/INFO :

5/30 TUESDAY - FITTING DOUBLE

IMPORTANT NOTES :

1. ALL VACCINATION STATUSES CONSIDERED

2. If we are interested in booking you we will reach out to you via text

3. YOUR FITTING DETAILS (LOCATION, TIME, WARDROBE) WILL BE EMAILED TO YOU THE EVENING BEFORE YOUR FITTING DATE(S).



PLEASE FILL OUT THE FORM BELOW TO LET US KNOW YOUR AVAILABILITY

https://castingtaylormade.com/availability-checks/tba-atl-production-fitting-double-may30?fbclid=IwAR1tCaCstJutkA8obTT9tbzj85xabD_B6tGLFTL_53fdswRoO69h8jeNzkg