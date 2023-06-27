Casting: Various roles (minors) ages 6 month - 15 years old

TBA FEATURE FILM // FEATURED DIRECTOR SELECTION VARIOUS ROLES (MINORS) // AGES 6 MONTHS - 15 YEARS OLD // VARIOUS FILMING DATES (JULY 3RD - JULY 27TH) // Sub Request

Casting TaylorMade (Casting™) is casting for our newest TBA FEATURE FILM. The film is a Low Budget SAG feature loosely based on the writer/main actor in Atlanta. This film will be classified as a Dark Comedy with some sensitive comedic material (non-violent).

If applying, you must be applying as local (meaning you are local to the area or you will need to provide your own transportation and lodging). We highly suggest only Atlanta residents to apply.

All roles below are featured and/or director-selected roles for Minors ages 6 months to 15 years old. (Adults have a separate casting call, please see the post on our facebook page if you didn't receive one and are interested). All roles below will require acting in the scene. If applying, we would love for your child to have had previous film / acting experience.

Filming Location: Atlanta, Georgia (In/Around Surrounding Areas)

Filming Dates: July 3rd - July 27th (various dates)



The Director will be selecting these roles by the end of the week - so please hold your availability until then if applying!

✳️ Roles & details are listed below. Please submit your availability in the form below. ✳️

IMPORTANT NOTES :

If we are interested in booking you we will reach out to you via text with a booking offer. We will not be booking any overbooks on this production, so this means we are 100% counting on you to be there if you are booked. NO CANCELLING!

⭐️ BABY

RATE: $125/2

AGE: 6 - 18 MONTHS

GENDER: ANY

ETHNICITY: BLACK / AFRICAN AMERICAN



DETAILS:

DIRECTOR SELECTED ROLE. Baby should be accompanied by a guardian for filming day throughout duration of filming. Please upload 1 full body and 1 headshot with your submission below. Please limit your photo submissions for this to TWO photos only.

GDOL INFO:

Your child must be enrolled with GDOL in order to participate in filming. Please provide your child's GDOL info below. If your child is not registered with the GDOL, you can register at the link below.

If you need help or have questions regarding GDOL information, you can text Jess at 470.970.0615.

GDOL LINK : REGISTRATION LINK (CLICK HERE)



FILMING DATES:

7/3 (MON) - FILMING ($125/2)

⭐️ YOUNG BROWN HAIRED BOY (younger version of main actor)

RATE: $125/10

AGE: 9 - 12 YEARS OLD

GENDER: MALE

ETHNICITY: WHITE / CAUCASIAN

HAIR: BROWN

DETAILS:

DIRECTOR SELECTED ROLE. Young boy will be portraying the younger version of our main actor. The child should have acting experience. There will be a scene where the young boy is being bullied - so should be comfortable with some sensitive material. Child should be accompanied by a guardian for filming day throughout duration of filming. Please upload 1 full body and 1 headshot with your submission below. Please limit your photo submissions for this to TWO photos only.

FILMING DATES:

7/5 (WED) - FILMING ($125/10)

7/13 (THUR) - FILMING ($125/10)

(YOU MUST BE AVAILABLE ALL DATES LISTED FOR THE ROLE IN ORDER TO BE CONSIDERED)

⭐️ CARNIVAL KIDS

RATE: $125/10

AGE: 9 - 12 YEARS OLD

GENDER: MALE

ETHNICITY: PERSIAN / MIDDLE EASTERN / ETHNICALLY AMBIGUOUS

DETAILS:

DIRECTOR SELECTED ROLE. You will be portraying kids at an abandoned carnival. Some bullying content will be portrayed during the scene towards another actor. Children should be respectful and sensitive to the situation while on set. Child should be accompanied by a guardian for the filming day throughout the duration of filming. Please upload 1 full body and 1 headshot with your submission below. Please limit your photo submissions for this to TWO photos only.

FILMING DATES:

7/13 (THUR) - FILMING ($125/10)

⭐️ TEENAGER ON BICYCLE

RATE: $125/10

BUMP: $25 BIKE BUMP (we will ask for you to please bring your bike to set)

AGE: 13 - 15 years old

GENDER: MALE

ETHNICITY: BLACK / AFRICAN AMERICAN

DETAILS:

DIRECTOR SELECTED ROLE. You will be riding a bicycle in the scene. There is a possibility you will need to pretend to spit on one of the actors in the scene. You should have acting experience. Must bring your own bike. Please upload 1 full body and 1 headshot with your submission below. Please limit your photo submissions for this to TWO photos only plus a photo of the bike you plan to bring

FILMING DATES:

7/20 (THUR) - FILMING ($125/10 + $25 BIKE BUMP)

PLEASE FILL OUT THE FORM BELOW TO LET US KNOW YOUR AVAILABILITY

After you hit submit - you should be automatically redirected to the photo submission page to upload a photo with your submission. If you are not redirected, you can come back to this page and click the selfie photo below to upload your photo(s).

https://castingtaylormade.com/availability-checks/tba-feature-film-picture-pick-minors-roles?fbclid=IwAR1B5eWE0br74CDrcpb5yB8Lw22wR1MASb2vfZVlfPZAbQurJBTOEuCoB8Q