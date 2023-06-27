Casting: Various roles for a feature film (Adults) ages18-100

TBA FEATURE FILM // FEATURED DIRECTOR SELECTION VARIOUS ROLES (ADULTS) // AGES 18-100 // VARIOUS FILMING DATES (JULY 3RD - JULY 27TH) // Sub Request

Casting TaylorMade (Casting™) is casting for our newest TBA FEATURE FILM. The film is a Low Budget SAG feature loosely based on the writer/main actor in Atlanta. This film will be classified as a Dark Comedy with some sensitive comedic material (non-violent).

If applying, you must be applying as local (meaning you are local to the area or you will need to provide your own transportation and lodging). We highly suggest only Atlanta residents to apply.

All roles below are featured and/or director selected roles for Adults ages 18-100. (Minors will have a separate casting that will follow after this one). All roles below will require acting in the scene. Ideal we would love for you to have acting experience.

Filming Location : Atlanta, Georgia (In/Around Surrounding Areas)

Filming Dates : July 3rd - July 27th (various dates)

The Director will be selecting these roles by the end of the week - so please hold your availability until then if applying!

✳️ Roles & details are listed below. Please submit your availability in the form below. ✳️

IMPORTANT NOTES :

If we are interested in booking you we will reach out to you via text with a booking offer. We will not be booking any overbooks on this production, so this means we are 100% counting on you to be there if you are booked. NO CANCELLING!

⭐️ TOILET GUY

RATE: $125/10

AGE: 25 - 35

GENDER: MALE

ETHNICITY: WHITE / CAUCASIAN

DETAILS:

DIRECTOR SELECTED ROLE. You will be sitting on a toilet in the scene. No nudity. Should have a good sense of humor and acting experience. Please upload 1 full body and 1 headshot with your submission below. Please limit your photo submissions for this to TWO photos only.

FILMING DATES:

7/3 (MON) - FILMING ($125/10)

⭐️ LADY WATCHING NEWS

RATE: $125/10

AGE: 25 - 35

GENDER: FEMALE

ETHNICITY: BLACK / AFRICAN AMERICAN

DETAILS:

DIRECTOR SELECTED ROLE. You will be watching the news in this scene and then posting on social media about what you have seen. Should have acting experience to be able to react to what you are seeing on the news. Please upload 1 full body and 1 headshot with your submission below. Please limit your photo submissions for this to TWO photos only.

FILMING DATES:

7/3 (MON) - FILMING ($125/10)

⭐️ BARISTA / GIRLFRIEND

RATE: $200/12

AGE: 25 - 35

GENDER: FEMALE

ETHNICITY: BLACK / AFRICAN AMERICAN

DETAILS:

DIRECTOR SELECTED ROLE. You will be portraying an ATTRACTIVE Barista that becomes the girlfriend of one of the main characters in the film. The first filming day will require you to be laying with one of the actors in a bed under the sheets. You will be wearing a bra and regular bottoms (like shorts) for this scene. This should be the only scene that requires this type of clothing and action. Acting experience is required for this as this role has a MAJOR possibility of being upgraded to a speaking role on set. Please upload 1 full body and 1 headshot with your submission below. Please limit your photo submissions for this to TWO photos only. If selected as a finalist for the director, we will be requesting a short video audition in order to be considered. More details to come if selected.

FILMING DATES:

7/3 (MON) - FILMING ($200/12)

7/24 (MON) - FILMING ($200/12)

7/25 (TUE) - FILMING ($200/12)

7/27 (THUR) - FILMING ($200/12)

(YOU MUST BE AVAILABLE ALL DATES LISTED FOR THE ROLE IN ORDER TO BE CONSIDERED)

⭐️ BASKETBALL PLAYERS

RATE: $125/10

AGE: 18 - 25

GENDER: MALE

ETHNICITY: BLACK / AFRICAN AMERICAN

DETAILS:

DIRECTOR SELECTED ROLE. You will be playing basketball in this scene. You should know how to play basketball and have experience (or past experience) playing on a team. Please upload 1 full body and 1 headshot with your submission below. Please limit your photo submissions for this to TWO photos only.

FILMING DATES:

**This will be a 1 or 2 day booking. Everyone booked for this role will work 7/4 and a select few will work 7/5. We ask if you are applying that you be available for both dates.

7/4 (TUE) - FILMING ($125/10) - should be a small/short day & should wrap before night so you can enjoy 4th of July activities

7/5 (WED) - FILMING ($125/10) - will only need a few to film this day, you must be available this day as well

⭐️ KLAN MEMBERS

RATE: $125/10

AGE: 25 - 60

GENDER: MALE

ETHNICITY: WHITE / CAUCASIAN

DETAILS:

DIRECTOR SELECTED ROLE. You will be portraying Klan Members for your scene(s). Please note: there will be sensitive (non-violent) comedic material during these scenes. Keep this in mind and maintain respect for everyone on set during these scenes. Please upload 1 full body and 1 headshot with your submission below. Please limit your photo submissions for this to TWO photos only.

FILMING DATES:

**This will be a 1 or 2 day booking. Everyone booked for this role will work 7/5 and a select few will work 7/7. We ask if you are applying that you be available for both dates.

7/5 (WED) - FILMING ($125/10)

7/7 (FRI) - FILMING ($125/10) - will only need a few to film this day, you must be available this day as well

⭐️ CIA FRIEND

RATE: $125/10

AGE: 45 - 60

GENDER: MALE

ETHNICITY: WHITE / CAUCASIAN

HAIR: IDEALLY WHITE / GRAYING

DETAILS:

DIRECTOR SELECTED ROLE. You will be portraying an older friend to one of our characters. You will be portraying a shady CIA type. Your scene will involve you being in an officer and typing on a computer. You should have acting experience in order to react appropriately on camera. Please upload 1 full body and 1 headshot with your submission below. Please limit your photo submissions for this to TWO photos only.

FILMING DATES:

7/6 (THUR) - FILMING ($125/10)

⭐️ POOL PARTY GIRLS

RATE: $200/12

AGE: 21 - 35

GENDER: FEMALE

ETHNICITY: HISPANIC / LATINO or BLACK / AFRICAN AMERICAN

DETAILS:

DIRECTOR SELECTED ROLE. You will be portraying girls at a pool party. Should be fit and attractive in shape bodies. You must be comfortable & confident wearing a swimsuit in the scene. Please upload 1 full body and 1 headshot with your submission below. Please limit your photo submissions for this to TWO photos only. Please make sure you upload at least 1 photo in a swimsuit if applying for this role.

FILMING DATES/INFO:

7/10 (MON) - Filming ($200/12)

⭐️ GUY FRIEND GROUP

RATE: $200/12

AGE: 30 - 45

GENDER: MALE

ETHNICITY: PERSIAN / MIDDLE EASTERN / ETHNICALLY AMBIGUOUS

DETAILS:

DIRECTOR SELECTED ROLE. You will be portraying good friends to one of our characters. Please upload 1 full body and 1 headshot with your submission below. Please limit your photo submissions for this to TWO photos only.

FILMING DATES:

7/6 (THUR) - FILMING ($200/12)

⭐️ UBER GIRLFRIEND

RATE: $200/12

AGE: 21 - 35

GENDER: FEMALE

ETHNICITY: WHITE / CAUCASIAN

DETAILS:

DIRECTOR SELECTED ROLE. You will be portraying the girlfriend of one of our main characters. Should be fit and attractive with nice/athletic body. You should also be a bit busty in the chest area. You should be comfortable wearing a tight/revealing shirt in the scene. Please upload 1 full body and 1 headshot with your submission below. Please limit your photo submissions for this to TWO photos only. Please make sure you upload at least 1 photo in a tight/revealing shirt.

FILMING DATES/INFO:

7/21 (FRI) - Filming ($200/12)

⭐️ FEATURED MALE COFFEE SHOP PATRON

RATE: $150/12

AGE: 25 - 35

GENDER: MALE

ETHNICITY: BLACK / AFRICAN AMERICAN

DETAILS:

DIRECTOR SELECTED ROLE. You will be a featured coffee shop patron working multiple days/scenes. Looking for a well groomed put together male. You should have acting experience in order to be able to react appropriately in the scene. There is a MAJOR potential & possibility this role might be upgraded to a speaking role on set. Acting experience is greatly greatly advised. Please upload 1 full body and 1 headshot with your submission below. Please limit your photo submissions for this to TWO photos only.

FILMING DATES/INFO:

7/24 (MON) - Filming ($150/12)

7/25 (TUE) - Filming ($150/12)

7/27 (MON) - Filming ($150/12)

(YOU MUST BE AVAILABLE ALL DATES LISTED FOR THE ROLE IN ORDER TO BE CONSIDERED)

⭐️ HOMELESS MEN

RATE: $150/12

AGE: 30 - 100

GENDER: MALE

ETHNICITY: WHITE / CAUCASIAN OR BLACK / AFRICAN AMERICAN

DETAILS:

DIRECTOR SELECTED ROLE. You will be portraying a homeless person in the scene. You should have acting experience in order to be able to react appropriately in the scene. There is a MAJOR potential & possibility this role might be upgraded to a speaking role on set. Acting experience is greatly advised. Please upload 1 full body and 1 headshot with your submission below. Please limit your photo submissions for this to TWO photos only.

FILMING DATES/INFO:

7/27 (THUR) - Filming ($150/12)

PLEASE FILL OUT THE FORM BELOW TO LET US KNOW YOUR AVAILABILITY

After you hit submit - you should be automatically redirected to the photo submission page to upload a photo with your submission. If you are not redirected, you can come back to this page and click the selfie photo below to upload your photo(s).

https://castingtaylormade.com/availability-checks/tba-feature-film-picture-pick-adult-roles?fbclid=IwAR3xe4-idsCm0r04A6iLD2sDI3Vr9sI9zzRjjBIuCsDn3sd7yedoo9_bjig