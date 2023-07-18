Casting update: TBA feature film// coffee shop & club patrons ages 18-35

****NEW DATES - UPDATED 7/17 @ 9:10PM - PLEASE RESUBMIT WITH NEW DATE AVAILABILITY****

TBA FEATURE FILM // COFFEE SHOP & ATTRACTIVE CLUB PATRONS // AGES 18-35 // VARIOUS FILMING DATES (JULY 25th - JULY 28th) ** NEW DATES **

PLEASE NOTE : this production has a special interim agreement with SAG to continue filming!

Casting TaylorMade (Casting™) is casting for our newest TBA FEATURE FILM. The film is a Low Budget SAG feature loosely based on the writer/main actor in Atlanta. This film will be classified as a Dark Comedy with some sensitive comedic material (non-violent).

If applying, you must be applying as local (meaning you are local to the area or you will need to provide your own transportation and lodging). We highly suggest only Atlanta residents to apply.

Filming Location : Atlanta, Georgia (In/Around Surrounding Areas)

Filming Dates : July 25th - July 28th (various dates)

The Director will be selecting these roles by the end of the week - so please hold your availability until then if applying!

✳️ Roles & details are listed below. Please submit your availability in the form below. ✳️

IMPORTANT NOTES :

If we are interested in booking you we will reach out to you via text with a booking offer. We will not be booking any overbooks on this production, so this means we are 100% counting on you to be there if you are booked. NO CANCELLING!

⭐️ COFFEE SHOP PATRONS (1 or 2 day booking)

RATE: $125/10

AGE: 25 - 40

GENDER: ANY

ETHNICITY: BLACK / AFRICAN AMERICAN

DETAILS:

Please upload 1 full body and 1 headshot with your submission below. Please limit your photo submissions for this to TWO photos only.

FILMING DATES (you can work 1 or both days) :

7/25 (TUE) - FILMING ($125/10)

7/28 (FRI) - FILMING ($125/10)

You can work 1 or both filming dates. Please select the role with your availability below in the form. We will let you know if we need you for one or both days in your booking text offer.

⭐️ CLUB PATRON (ATTRACTIVE)

RATE: $125/10

AGE: 21 - 35

GENDER: ANY

ETHNICITY: BLACK / AFRICAN AMERICAN

DETAILS:

Please upload 1 full body and 1 headshot with your submission below. Please limit your photo submissions for this to TWO photos only. Please upload photos in your best club attire.

FILMING DATES :

7/26 (WED) - FILMING ($125/10)

CLICK HERE TO APPLY -------->

https://castingtaylormade.com/availability-checks/tba-feature-film-arr-patrons-bouncers?fbclid=IwAR1G6-GDtxWWDpibgUudLaF_aVu0KrnL6MZN8sPhKZc5MH8SBEFWXkxLYj0