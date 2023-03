Casting tour bus passengers, upscale tourist, upscale server & hostess

"JACKPOT!" // TOUR BUS PASSENGERS, UPSCALE TOURIST, UPSCALE SERVER & HOSTESS // 18-100yrs // FILMS 4.15 (SATURDAY) // Sub Request // ALL VAX STATUS

Casting TaylorMade (Casting™) is excited to book our new Feature Film "JACKPOT!". We are in need of several background artists to play VARIOUS ROLES for an upcoming filming day. It is vitally important that you are available / local to Atlanta for the duration of filming (March 3rd - April 27th) as dates could possibly change.

Roles & details are listed below. Please submit your availability in the form below.

⭐️ TOUR BUS PASSENGER

RATE : $150/12

COVID BUMP : $30

FITTING BUMP : $50

AGE : 18 - 100

GENDER : ALL

ETHNICITY : ALL

DETAILS:

SIGHTSEEING TOUR BUS PASSENGERS. When uploading photos, please upload photos looking like a colorful tourist in LA. Bright colors and patterns are GREAT for these photos if you have them.

SCHEDULE:

4/6 (THUR) - FITTING

4/14 (FRI) - COVID TEST

4/15 (SAT) - FILMING

FILMING/TESTING/FITTING LOCATION : IN/AROUND ATLANTA

⭐️ UPSCALE TOURIST

RATE : $150/12

COVID BUMP : $30

FITTING BUMP : $50

AGE : 18 - 100

GENDER : ALL

ETHNICITY : ALL

DETAILS:

Looking for upscale tourists. Please upload photos where you look PUT TOGETHER. Clean, upscale looks. Casual clothing is fine for your photos - but should be more upscale / higher end.

SCHEDULE:

4/5 (WED) - FITTING

4/14 (FRI) - COVID TEST

4/15 (SAT) - FILMING

FILMING/TESTING LOCATION : IN/AROUND ATLANTA

⭐️ UPSCALE BISTRO SERVER

RATE : $150/12

COVID BUMP : $30

FITTING BUMP : $50

AGE : 18 - 45

GENDER : ALL

ETHNICITY : ALL

DETAILS:

Looking for upscale type bistro servers. Please indicate below if you have any server experience. Experience is a plus but not mandatory. Please upload photos where you look the part (black button up and black pants w/ apron or white button up and black pants w/ apron if possible).

SCHEDULE:

4/10 (MON) - FITTING

4/14 (FRI) - COVID TEST

4/15 (SAT) - FILMING

FILMING/TESTING LOCATION : IN/AROUND ATLANTA

⭐️ UPSCALE BISTRO HOSTESS

RATE : $150/12

COVID BUMP : $30

FITTING BUMP : $50

AGE : 18 - 45

GENDER : FEMALE

ETHNICITY : WHITE / CAUCASIAN

DETAILS:

Looking for upscale type bistro hostess. Please indicate below if you have any hostess experience. Experience is a plus but not mandatory. Please upload photos where you look the part (black button up and black pants w/ apron or white button up and black pants w/ apron if possible).

SCHEDULE:

4/10 (MON) - FITTING

4/14 (FRI) - COVID TEST

4/15 (SAT) - FILMING

FILMING/TESTING LOCATION : IN/AROUND ATLANTA

IMPORTANT NOTES

1. ALL VACCINATION STATUSES CONSIDERED

2. YOUR FILMING & COVID DETAILS (LOCATION, TIME, WARDROBE) WILL BE EMAILED TO YOU THE EVENING BEFORE YOUR FILMING / COVID DATE(S).

3. ONCE WE HAVE MADE CONTACT TO BOOK YOU, YOU WILL RECEIVE AN EMAIL WITH A LINK TO SCHEDULE YOUR FITTING DATE & TIME - PLEASE SIGN UP ASAP UPON RECEIVING THIS LINK. Please note - your fitting will take 3 hours.

You do NOT need to be VACCINATED to work on this Production

PLEASE FILL OUT THE FORM BELOW TO LET US KNOW YOUR AVAILABILITY

CLICK HERE TO APPLY --------> https://castingtaylormade.com/availability-checks/jackpot-april15-various-roles?fbclid=IwAR06OFNhGyO20eNX4__0ZvSotZXuL0oS0cc8FQPapJON1dJ8Vsy-_Nf4p8A