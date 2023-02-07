Casting teen child of a main character --Middle Eastern/Persian/Asian look needed
Upcoming on 2/22 likely for a couple of days - we are looking for a guy - 18 - early 20's -- will portray the teen child of a main character -- Middle Eastern/Persian/Asian look -- dark hair -- email a couple of recent photos, all clothing sizes and contact info to: ExtrasCastingATL@gmail.com -- ALADDIN'S SON in Subject
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.