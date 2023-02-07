Watch CBS News
Casting

Casting teen child of a main character --Middle Eastern/Persian/Asian look needed

By Michele Roberts

/ CW69 Atlanta

Upcoming on 2/22 likely for a couple of days - we are looking for a guy - 18 - early 20's -- will portray the teen child of a main character -- Middle Eastern/Persian/Asian look -- dark hair -- email a couple of recent photos, all clothing sizes and contact info to: ExtrasCastingATL@gmail.com -- ALADDIN'S SON in Subject

February 7, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

