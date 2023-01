Casting TaylorMade's newest Production "420" Feature Film is in need of Background Artists to play VARIOUS ROLES filming Wednesday, February 1st. Please see the role details below and apply with your availability in the form at the bottom of the page.

PERP/SUSPECT - DIRECTOR SELECTION

RATE : $140 / 12hrs

AGE : 35 - 55

GENDER : MALE

ETHNICITY : ANY

DETAILS : Director Pick. Please upload your best mugshot-style photo wearing a suit (if you can) when uploading your photo to the link below.

FILMING LOCATION: ATLANTA, GA

SCHEDULE :

FEBRUARY 1st (WED) - FILMING DAY

CHAUFFEUR OF THE MAIN VILLAIN

RATE : $140 / 12hrs

AGE : 25 - 45

GENDER : MALE

ETHNICITY : BLACK / AFRICAN AMERICAN

DETAILS : Chauffeur of movie's main villain. Real experience is a PLUS but not required.

FILMING LOCATION : ATLANTA, GA

SCHEDULE :

FEBRUARY 1st (WED) - FILMING DAY

PARAMEDICS

RATE : $140 / 12hrs

AGE : 18 - 55

GENDER : ANY

ETHNICITY : CAUCASIAN

DETAILS : Must have real experience. Experience with a gurney is a MUST.

FILMING LOCATION : ATLANTA, GA

SCHEDULE :

FEBRUARY 1st (WED) - FILMING DAY

POLICE OFFICER

RATE : $140 / 12hrs

AGE : 18 - 55

GENDER : ANY

ETHNICITY : ANY

DETAILS : Real experience is a PLUS but not required.

FILMING LOCATION : ATLANTA, GA

SCHEDULE :

FEBRUARY 1st (WED) - FILMING DAY

DETECTIVE

RATE : $140 / 12hrs

AGE : 30 - 65

GENDER : ANY

ETHNICITY : ANY

FILMING LOCATION : ATLANTA, GA

SCHEDULE :

FEBRUARY 1st (WED) - FILMING DAY

IMPORTANT INFO :

1. ALL VACCINATION STATUSES ARE CONSIDERED FOR "420".

2. YOUR FILMING & COVID DETAILS (LOCATION, TIME, WARDROBE) WILL BE EMAILED TO YOU THE EVENING BEFORE YOUR FILMING.

