Casting

Casting stand-ins for the TV Series Kingdom Business Season 2

By Michele Roberts

/ CW69 Atlanta

Hylton Casting is currently casting stand-ins for the TV Series Kingdom Business Season 2. Filming will take place in Atlanta, GA from January - April 2023. We will be casting a core group of stand-ins to work throughout the run of the production. You may not be needed all filming dates, but should have a flexible schedule.
SHOW DESCRIPTION
Kingdom Business Season 2
Series for BET+
Behind-the-scenes look into the world of the gospel music industry and all of the conflict and secrets that come with money, fame and success.
https://www.bet.plus/shows/kingdom-business
Please visit the following link for more information and to submit:
https://hyltoncasting.com/kbs2standins/ 

First published on January 24, 2023 / 4:22 PM

