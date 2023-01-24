Hylton Casting is currently casting stand-ins for the TV Series Kingdom Business Season 2. Filming will take place in Atlanta, GA from January - April 2023. We will be casting a core group of stand-ins to work throughout the run of the production. You may not be needed all filming dates, but should have a flexible schedule.

SHOW DESCRIPTION

Kingdom Business Season 2

Series for BET+

Behind-the-scenes look into the world of the gospel music industry and all of the conflict and secrets that come with money, fame and success.

https://www.bet.plus/shows/kingdom-business

Please visit the following link for more information and to submit:

https://hyltoncasting.com/kbs2standins/