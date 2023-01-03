Watch CBS News
Casting stand-ins for the TV series Average Joe Season 1

By Michele Roberts

/ CW69 Atlanta

Hylton Casting is currently casting stand-ins for the TV series Average Joe Season 1. Filming will take place in Atlanta, GA from November 2022 - February 2023.

PROJECT:
- Series for BET+
- Set in Pittsburgh, AVERAGE JOE follows blue-collar plumber, Joseph Washington, who discovers his recently deceased father lived a secret, second life as a drug mule and before he died, stole millions of dollars from the Russian mob. Now the Russians would like their money back and they think Joe knows where it is. A bloody and violent confrontation triggers a chain of events that force Joe and his close-knit circle of family and friends out of their very average and mundane lives into a life-or-death race against time to find the truth and the millions - or die trying.

casting.jpg
Hylton Casting

STAND-IN ROLES:

- All genders, all ethnicities, all heights, ages 18+

- We will be casting a group of stand-ins to work throughout the run of the production. You may not be needed for all filming dates, but should have a flexible schedule.

- We will also be casting day player stand-ins to work individual dates.

Please visit the following link for more information and to submit:
https://hyltoncasting.com/averagejoestandins/

First published on January 3, 2023 / 4:37 PM

