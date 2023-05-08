Casting stand-ins for BET+ TV series "The Ms. Pat Show"

Hylton Casting is currently casting stand-ins for the TV Series The Ms. Pat Show. Filming will take place in Atlanta, GA from May - July 2023. We will be casting a core group of stand-ins to work throughout the run of the production.



SHOW DESCRIPTION

The Ms. Pat Show

Series for BET+

Comedian Ms. Pat tells it like it is as she navigates her newfound success in suburban Indiana with her husband, kids and sister.

https://www.bet.plus/shows/the-ms-pat-show

STAND-IN ROLES:

DENISE / Tami Roman Stand-In

- Black Female, ages 18-40s

- Height: 5'7 - 5'10

Utility Female Stand-In

- Black Female, ages 18-40s

- Height: 5'3 - 5'7

Utility Male Stand-In

- Black Male, ages 18-40s

- Height: 5'5 - 5'10

Please visit the following link for more information and to submit:

https://hyltoncasting.com/mpatstandins/