Casting stand-ins for BET+ TV series "The Ms. Pat Show"

By Michele Roberts

Hylton Casting is currently casting stand-ins for the TV Series The Ms. Pat Show. Filming will take place in Atlanta, GA from May - July 2023. We will be casting a core group of stand-ins to work throughout the run of the production.

 
SHOW DESCRIPTION
The Ms. Pat Show
Series for BET+
Comedian Ms. Pat tells it like it is as she navigates her newfound success in suburban Indiana with her husband, kids and sister.
https://www.bet.plus/shows/the-ms-pat-show
STAND-IN ROLES:
DENISE / Tami Roman Stand-In
- Black Female, ages 18-40s
- Height: 5'7 - 5'10
Utility Female Stand-In
- Black Female, ages 18-40s
- Height: 5'3 - 5'7
Utility Male Stand-In
- Black Male, ages 18-40s
- Height: 5'5 - 5'10
Please visit the following link for more information and to submit:
https://hyltoncasting.com/mpatstandins/

First published on May 8, 2023 / 4:27 PM

