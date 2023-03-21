Casting specialty background role to work on TV series Zoltar Season 2

Hylton Casting is currently casting the following specialty background role to work on the TV series Zoltar Season 2 in scenes filming on Monday, 3/27/23 and Tuesday, 3/28/23 in Atlanta, GA.

PROJECT:

Zoltar Season 2

Major Streaming Service / Skydance Television / Studio Dragon

SPECIALTY BACKGROUND ROLE:

1 COACH EAGLESON'S DATE

- Indian or South Asian Female ages 30s-50s

- This role will portray a woman seen on a date with one of the principal actors of the series.

- This role will work in interior Italian restaurant scenes. This restaurant is one of the recurring locations of the series. It is a fun-themed restaurant that features an arcade and gondola.

Please visit the following link for more information and to submit:

https://hyltoncasting.com/zs2327328date/