Casting

Casting specialty background role to work on TV series Zoltar Season 2

By Michele Roberts

/ CW69 Atlanta

Hylton Casting is currently casting the following specialty background role to work on the TV series Zoltar Season 2 in scenes filming on Monday, 3/27/23 and Tuesday, 3/28/23 in Atlanta, GA.
PROJECT:
Zoltar Season 2
Major Streaming Service / Skydance Television / Studio Dragon
SPECIALTY BACKGROUND ROLE:
1 COACH EAGLESON'S DATE
- Indian or South Asian Female ages 30s-50s
- This role will portray a woman seen on a date with one of the principal actors of the series.
- This role will work in interior Italian restaurant scenes. This restaurant is one of the recurring locations of the series. It is a fun-themed restaurant that features an arcade and gondola.
Please visit the following link for more information and to submit:
https://hyltoncasting.com/zs2327328date/

First published on March 21, 2023 / 12:15 PM

