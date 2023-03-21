Casting singer for future film

**NOW CASTING SPECIALTY BACKGROUND**

NOW CASTING for Feature Film: HOLLY

Looking for specialty background able to wear size XS (dress size 0-2) with similar skin tone and hair to the attached photo.

***MUST HAVE SINGING ABILITY/EXPERIENCE***

Must be Ages 18+

Dates needed: TBD - will be ONE DAY of shooting during the FIRST WEEK OF APRIL

HIGHER Rate: 300/12

*Filming will be in the Atlanta area.

Elf singer casting Central Casting/FB



Mandatory local COVID testing will be required before any in-person work. Testing will be provided by production.

You do NOT need to be registered with Central Casting to submit.

To submit, please send:

1. Full Name

2. Phone Number and e-mail

3. Height, weight, and current sizes (bust, waist, hip, pant/dress, shoe)

4. Current photos (headshot and body shot)

5. Please list your general availability during the first week of April.

6. Singing Experience and Skill Level (Basic, Intermediate, or Advanced) *Can submit video as well if you have one*

7. Do you meet the vax requirements for this show

8. Are you registered with Central Casting? (not required)

Send to: TML@centralcasting.com.

Subject Line: ELF SINGER

To be eligible to work in ZONE A, this production requires that you are up to date with your COVID-19 vaccines. Up to Date with your COVID-19 vaccines means one of the following: 1) A two-dose Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination series, and a booster shot. Currently the booster is for everyone ages 12+ and 5 months after the last dose in their primary series; 2) A two-dose Moderna COVID-19 vaccination series and if eligible, booster shot. Currently the booster is for everyone ages 18+ and 5 months after the last dose in their primary series; 3) A single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccination, and if eligible, a booster shot. Currently the booster applies to any one aged 18+ and must be either Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna (mRNA COVID-19 vaccines) at least 2 months after the first dose of J&J/Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine; 4) If you are not yet eligible for your booster shot, your vaccine status is considered up to date. Once you are eligible to receive your booster, you will be required to submit validation of the additional booster dose. For more information on up to date vaccination status, please visit the CDC website at:

https://www.cdc.gov/.../201.../vaccines/stay-up-to-date.html. The offer of employment is conditioned on verification of vaccination (or request an accommodation due to religious and/or medical reasons). Accommodations will be considered on a case-by-case basis and may only be approved through the formal process.