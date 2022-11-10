Casting seeking Caucasian male for film shooting next year
CL Casting seeking Caucasian males, ages 18 to late 30's, to work Multiple Days - This doesn't film until February, but we have to present everyone to the director and schedule fittings. Please submit your nerdiest and most studious-looking pics.
Must be willing to be clean-shaven.
Work Dates: Feb 13, Feb 14, Feb 15, Feb 16, Feb 17, and Feb 21
Filming Rate: $182/12
Fitting Date: TBD
Fitting Rate: $75 Flat
Location: Atlanta, GA
Please email your name (for each person submitting), pictures (minimum of three, recent) age, height, weight, all wardrobe sizes, previous experience and contact info to: Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com
Subject: BRAINY
