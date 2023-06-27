Casting: MGM movie produced by Snoop Dogg and Kenya Barris "The UnderDoggs"

***NOW CASTING PAID BG (AGES 18 +) who can play INNER CITY NEIGHBORHOOD ATMOSPHERE w/ CARS on THURSDAY 6/29 for a new MGM Movie entitled "THE UNDERDOGGS" produced Snoop Dogg and Kenya Barris.

CAB Castings is now accepting submissions for extras to work on the upcoming MGM feature-length motion picture project "THE UNDERDOGGS". Filming will be in Atlanta, GA

We will be casting for Non-Union talent. All extra work, testing and fittings are paid. Local hire only, no travel or housing provided.

Below is the specific extras group(s) we are casting for at this time:

- 10 ADULTS TO PORTRAY INNER CITY NEIGHBORHOOD ATMOSPHERE w/ CARS

****NO HIGH END OR LUXURY CARS. Looking for cars that are kind of old, worn out or just not in best shape.

** Ages 18+

*** Filming:

- THURSDAY JUNE 29, 2023

*** RATE: $100/8+ $25 car bump

- $100/8 for daily shoot days. After 8hrs, you are paid time and a half.

Payments will be received in the form of a check in the mail within 2 weeks after filming.

If interested and available, please email the information below to TUDExtras@gmail.com

w/ Subject Line: INNER CITY 6/29

PLEASE INCLUDE ALL INFO BELOW:

- Name

- Number

- Age

- Height

- Sizes (Shirt, Pants, Shoe etc.)

- DATE OF BIRTH

- PICTURES OF YOUR CAR ALONG WITH THE MAKE, MODEL, YEAR & COLOR

- 1 HEAD SHOT & 2 RECENT PHOTOS FULL BODY PHOTOS

*********PLEASE INCLUDE ALL INFORMATION ABOVE IN YOUR EMAIL FOR PROPER BOOKING!!!

A member from CAB CASTINGS, LLC. will call you to book your attendance in a scene and confirm availability if interested in booking you for the show.

***SERIOUS INQUIRIES ONLY.