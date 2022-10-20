Casting marching band and color guard performers

Hylton Casting is currently casting an established marching band and color guard or individual performers to perform in the Disney+ film The Slumber Party. We are open to casting minors and adults for these scenes. Also looking to hire an experienced marching band coordinator. This is a paid opportunity. Filming will take place in Atlanta, GA on 10/26/22, 11/7/22, and 11/8/22.

For more information about the project and to submit, please visit the link below.

https://hyltoncasting.com/theslumberpartyperformers/