Casting marching band and color guard performers
Hylton Casting is currently casting an established marching band and color guard or individual performers to perform in the Disney+ film The Slumber Party. We are open to casting minors and adults for these scenes. Also looking to hire an experienced marching band coordinator. This is a paid opportunity. Filming will take place in Atlanta, GA on 10/26/22, 11/7/22, and 11/8/22.
For more information about the project and to submit, please visit the link below.
