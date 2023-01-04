Casting males and females to portray NASA medical staff
Seeking MALES and FEMALES, any ethnicity, ages 20's to 50's to portray NASA Medical Staff doing pre-flight medical checks on the astronauts. You don't have to have real experience, but let us know if you do have a medical background (doctors, nurses, surgeons, etc.)
Works: January 13, 17, 18, and 19 (Must work all dates)
Fitting: Will be scheduled when booked
Work Rate: $182/12
Fitting Rate: $75 Flat
Location: Atlanta
Please email your name, pictures (minimum of three, recent), age, height, weight, all wardrobe sizes, previous experience and contact info to: Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com
SUBJECT: YOU'VE GOT A PULSE
