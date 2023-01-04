Watch CBS News
Entertainment

Casting males and females to portray NASA medical staff

By Michele Roberts

/ CW69 Atlanta

Seeking MALES and FEMALES, any ethnicity, ages 20's to 50's to portray NASA Medical Staff doing pre-flight medical checks on the astronauts. You don't have to have real experience, but let us know if you do have a medical background (doctors, nurses, surgeons, etc.)


Works: January 13, 17, 18, and 19 (Must work all dates)
Fitting: Will be scheduled when booked
Work Rate: $182/12
Fitting Rate: $75 Flat
Location: Atlanta


Please email your name, pictures (minimum of three, recent), age, height, weight, all wardrobe sizes, previous experience and contact info to: Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com
SUBJECT: YOU'VE GOT A PULSE

First published on January 4, 2023 / 9:49 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.