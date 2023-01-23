Casting looking for people to portray the King of Norway Olav V.
Central Casting are looking for people who look like or can portray the King of Norway Olav V. Seeking Men who are 18 and up and can portray a caucasian male between 40s to late 60s years old. We can fit men with a chest size up to 44 and waist size up to 38.
Date: [FITTING] TBD, [COVID TEST] MON JAN 30, [FILMING] WEDS FEB 1, [COVID TEST] MON FEB 6 and [FILMING] WEDS FEB 8
Filming Location: Atlanta area, No Vaccine Required
Rate: $175/12 for filming dates, Covid test & Fitting: $43.50/2.
---
You do NOT need to be registered with Central Casting to submit.***
To submit, please send the following:
1. Full Name, height, weight, and size info.
2. Contact info: (Phone Number)
3. A current photo, full body preferred to see body size/ type.
4. Are you registered with Central Casting (it's ok if you are not)?
Send to: genius@Centralcasting.com
Subject Line: Olav
for more features.