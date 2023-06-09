Casting: High end wedding guest in Sandy Springs

TBA PRODUCTION - SANDY SPRINGS , GA // HIGH END WEDDING & EVENT GUESTS // AGES 25-50 // 2 DAY BOOKING - 6.15 & 6.16 // Sub Request

Casting TaylorMade (Casting™) is casting HIGH END WEDDING & EVENT GUESTS If applying, you must be applying as local (meaning you are local to the area or you will need to provide your own transportation and lodging). We highly suggest only Atlanta residents to apply.

Filming Location : Sandy Springs, Georgia

Mandatory 2 day booking (Thursday 6/15 & Friday 6/16)

MUST provide your own great wardrobe options! If you do not have elegant formal outfits for a black tie or cocktail event please do not apply. Wardrobe options will NOT be provided on set.

Producers / Directors will be selecting their talent options on Monday - so please hold your availability until then if applying!

Role & details are listed below. Please submit your availability in the form below.

⭐️ HIGH END WEDDING & EVENT GUEST

RATE : $300/10

AGE : 25 - 50

GENDER : ALL

ETHNICITY : ALL

DETAILS :

MUST provide your own great wardrobe options! If you do not have elegant formal outfits for a black tie or cocktail event please do not apply. Wardrobe options will NOT be provided on set. Please upload 1 full body and 1 headshot with your submission below. If you have formal attire options, feel free to upload that photo as one of your TWO photos. Please limit your photo submissions for this to TWO photos only.

FILMING DATES/INFO :

6/15 (THUR) - Filming Day (1 of 2) in Sandy Springs, GA

6/16 (FRI) - Filming Day (2 of 2) in Sandy Springs, GA

YOU MUST BE AVAILABLE BOTH DAYS IN ORDER TO BE CONSIDERED FOR THIS ROLE.

IMPORTANT NOTES :

1. ALL VACCINATION STATUSES CONSIDERED

2. If we are interested in booking you we will reach out to you via text

PLEASE FILL OUT THE FORM BELOW TO LET US KNOW YOUR AVAILABILITY

https://castingtaylormade.com/availability-checks/tba-production-high-end-guests?fbclid=IwAR3q9HsMvNmMrYGR6vyxOl45dEC9zT-zZz1TPveGg7KTSoBp3DquaN8iGbk