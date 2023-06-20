Watch CBS News
Casting

Casting: Fun & Trendy young people 18 - mid 20's

By Michele Roberts

/ CW69 Atlanta

Upcoming casting: Thursday 6/29 and Friday 6/30 -- near the Columbus Ga area -- we are looking for fun trendy young people 18 - mid 20's -- great rates and paid travel from Atlanta area as needed -- also looking for those local to Columbus - experience isn't required but anyone that is currently SAG or SAG-e is encouraged to apply -- please email a few recent photos, a full-length shot, and current headshot along with all contact info to: ECApromos2023@gmail.com - LATE JUNE PROMO in Subject

