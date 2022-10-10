Casting for PROJECT ARTEMIS
Seeking CAUCASIAN MALES and FEMALES, ages 18 - 60's, to work as NASA Employees and FBI/Secret Service agents.
Rate: $182/12
- Fitting Date: Tuesday, October 18
- Fitting Rate: $75 flat
- Filming Date: Thursday, October 27
Location: Atlanta Area
Please email your name, pictures, age, height, weight, wardrobe sizes, any experience and contact info to: Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com
Subject: PREPARED FOR LAUNCH
