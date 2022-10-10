Watch CBS News
Casting for PROJECT ARTEMIS

By Michele Roberts

/ CW69 Atlanta

Casting for PROJECT ARTEMIS:   

rose-locke-casting.jpg

 
Seeking CAUCASIAN MALES and FEMALES, ages 18 - 60's, to work as NASA Employees and FBI/Secret Service agents.

Rate: $182/12

  • Fitting Date: Tuesday, October 18
  • Fitting Rate: $75 flat
  • Filming Date: Thursday, October 27

Location: Atlanta Area

Please email your name, pictures, age, height, weight, wardrobe sizes, any experience and contact info to: Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com

Subject: PREPARED FOR LAUNCH

First published on October 10, 2022 / 3:58 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

