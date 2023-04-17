Casting for new production "BONE LAKE"

"BONE LAKE" // DIRECTOR SELECTED FEATURED ROLES // FILMING DATES RANGE APRIL 24th-26th (1 DAY ONLY)

Casting TaylorMade (Casting™) is casting for our newest production "BONE LAKE". We are currently searching for 4 Director Selected Featured Roles. These roles will only work one date, the exact date is TBD, but it will be sometime April 24th-26th. Call time will be a Split Call (not an early morning call time). The Filming Location will be IN / AROUND Conyers + Surrounding Cities.

⭐️ FLASHBACK TEEN GIRL

RATE : $200 / 10hrs

AGE : 13 - 15

GENDER : FEMALE

ETHNICITY : ROLE IS CAUCASIAN

HAIR COLOR : Light Brown - Dark Brown

EYE COLOR : Blue / Grey / Green

DETAILS :

This role is a FLASHBACK of our main actress when she was younger. We are looking for a very talented young lady to help us portray many emotions, including crying on command.

AUDITION REQUIREMENTS:

Introduce themself. Tell us a 30 second story about a time they were scared.

Wave as though they're happy to see someone off screen. Realize that the person is actually someone scary. They begin to cry for 30 seconds. After this they run away off screen.

FILMING DATES : TBD

April 24th - April 26th (ONLY WORKS ONE DATE)

FILMING LOCATION : IN / AROUND Conyers + Surrounding Cities

⭐️ FLASHBACK TEEN BOY

RATE : $200 / 10hrs

AGE : 13 - 15

GENDER : MALE

ETHNICITY : ROLE IS CAUCASIAN

HAIR COLOR : Dirty Blonde - Brown

EYE COLOR : Blue / Grey / Green

DETAILS :

This role is a FLASHBACK of our main actress when she was younger. We are looking for a very talented young lady to help us portray many emotions, including crying on command.

AUDITION REQUIRMENTS :

Introduce themself. Tell us a 30 second story about a time they were scared.

Wave as though they're happy to see someone off screen. Realize that the person is actually someone scary. They begin to cry for 30 seconds. After this they run away off screen.

FILMING DATES : TBD

April 24th - April 26th (ONLY WORKS ONE DATE)

FILMING LOCATION : IN / AROUND Conyers + Surrounding Cities

⭐️ FLASHBACK MOM

RATE : $200 / 12hrs

AGE : 38 - 48

GENDER : FEMALE

ETHNICITY : ROLE IS CAUCASIAN

HAIR COLOR : Blonde or Brown

DETAILS :

This role is a FLASHBACK of our main actor when she was younger. We are looking for a talented female to help us portray many emotions.

AUDITION REQUIRMENTS :

Introduce themself. Act as though they're tucking their kid into bed. At the end they see something scary off screen. They freeze from being scared and take in what they're seeing (make sure this part lands in a closeup).

FILMING DATES : TBD

April 24th - April 26th (ONLY WORKS ONE DATE)

FILMING LOCATION : IN / AROUND Conyers + Surrounding Cities

⭐️ FLASHBACK DAD

RATE : $200 / 12hrs

AGE : 38 - 48

GENDER : MALE

ETHNICITY : ROLE IS CAUCASIAN

HAIR COLOR : Blonde or Brown

DETAILS :

This role is a FLASHBACK of our main actor when he was younger. We are looking for a talented male to help us portray many emotions.

AUDITION REQUIRMENTS :

Introduce themself. Act as though they're tucking their kid into bed. At the end they see something scary off screen. They freeze from being scared and take in what they're seeing (make sure this part lands in a closeup).

FILMING DATES : TBD

April 24th - April 26th (ONLY WORKS ONE DATE)

FILMING LOCATION : IN / AROUND Conyers + Surrounding Cities

IMPORTANT NOTES :

1. ALL VACCINATION STATUSES CONSIDERED

2. YOUR FILMING DETAILS (LOCATION, TIME, WARDROBE) WILL BE EMAILED TO YOU THE EVENING BEFORE YOUR FILMING DATE(S).

CLICK LINK BELOW TO APPLY :

https://castingtaylormade.com/availability-checks/bonelake-featured-flashback?fbclid=IwAR1LyrKH14sGN7Sql6VHQg3COUpLNWVdRtyq4_8KQJ5ppiek1GDJPd2jjgU