Casting for multiple roles for TV show 'Found'

casting-taylormade

"FOUND" // MULTIPLE ROLES // FILMS 10/3 // Submission Request // 25 - 60 YRS

"FOUND" IS IN NEED OF BACKGROUND ARTISTS TO PLAY CLERICAL WORKERS, DETECTIVES & COPS IN AN UPCOMING SCENE. ALL VACCINATION STATUSES CONSIDERED.

ROLE: COP / DETECTIVE TYPES

RATE: $140/12

GENDER: ALL

ETHNICITY: ALL

SCHEDULE:

10/3 (MON) - Film & Covid Test (on set) - no additional testing required

ROLE: CLERICAL WORKER

RATE: $140/12

AGE: 25 - 60

GENDER: FEMALE

ETHNICITY: ALL

ROLE NOTES:

- OFFICE SCENE

SCHEDULE:

10/3 (MON) - Film & Covid Test (on set) - no additional testing required

IMPORTANT NOTES

1. ALL VACCINATION STATUSES CONSIDERED

2. PLEASE INDICATE IN THE ADDITIONAL QUESTION WHETHER YOU ARE A FRESH FACE OR NOT.

3. NO ADDITIONAL COVID TESTING NEEDED - YOU WILL COVID TEST WHEN YOU GET TO SET ON FILMING DAY

4. YOUR FILMING DETAILS (LOCATION, TIME, WARDROBE) WILL BE EMAILED TO YOU THE EVENING BEFORE YOUR FILMING DATE.

You do NOT need to be VACCINATED to work on this production

https://castingtaylormade.com/availability.../found-film-103