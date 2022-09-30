Watch CBS News
Casting

Casting for males and females to play Soviet Union scientists and staff

By Michele Roberts

/ CW69 Atlanta

PROJECT ARTEMIS:  

CL Casting is seeking CAUCASIAN MALES and FEMALES to play Soviet Union Scientists and staff for a period piece. Men must be willing to be clean-shaven, and please submit clean-shaven pictures. Everyone must be willing to be styled with period-appropriate haircuts/styles.

COVID Test: TBD ($75 Flat)

Rate: $182/12

Work Date: Nov 23rd (Subject to change)

Location: Atlanta, GA

Please email pics, age, height, weight, experience, sizes and contact info to: 

Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com

Subject: PA COSMONAUT 

First published on September 30, 2022 / 3:19 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

