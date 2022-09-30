Casting for males and females to play Soviet Union scientists and staff
PROJECT ARTEMIS:
CL Casting is seeking CAUCASIAN MALES and FEMALES to play Soviet Union Scientists and staff for a period piece. Men must be willing to be clean-shaven, and please submit clean-shaven pictures. Everyone must be willing to be styled with period-appropriate haircuts/styles.
COVID Test: TBD ($75 Flat)
Rate: $182/12
Work Date: Nov 23rd (Subject to change)
Location: Atlanta, GA
Please email pics, age, height, weight, experience, sizes and contact info to:
Subject: PA COSMONAUT
