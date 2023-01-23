ATTENTION ALL MACON, GA LOCALS - NOW CASTING FOR 2-DAY CALL ON GENIUS SEASON 4 ON DISNEY PLUS!*

This season of Genius tells the dual stories of Civil Rights leaders Martin Luther King Jr and Malcolm X.

What we are looking for: Talent of all races, genders, and ages (18+) with period-appropriate looks. Natural hair, clean-shaven. Women should wear up to dress size 8, and men up to chest measurement 44"

Roles: PROTESTORS, ONLOOKERS, MEDIA/PRESS, and CIVIL RIGHTS LEADERS for historic Selma and New York protest scenes.

Dates: Required Covid test Sun 1/29 + filming Mon 1/30 and Tue 1/31 (2-day call!)

Location: Macon, GA

Rate: $140 for 12 hours (plus overtime) + $35 for Covid test

---

To apply, please submit:

1. Full name

2. Current sizes (height, weight, measurements, shoe size)

3. Best contact phone number

4. Your availability for the dates listed

5. Current photos/headshots

SEND IT TO: genius@centralcasting.com

Subject Line: MACON

Thank you!

---

** Other Info: Covid testing is required before filming. Production covers the cost of Covid testing, and you will be paid $35 for the Covid test (which we schedule for you during a large flexible time window). The rate for the work date is $140 for twelve hours of work plus time-and-a-half for any overtime accrued.

>>Please be aware that GENIUS: MLK/X does depict difficult subject matter related to racial injustice and/or violence. This can include but is not limited to: segregation, police brutality, references to slavery, etc. Production will do its best to advise talent prior to being booked in these scenes, but we ask that anyone hired to work be aware that there may be scenes that contain actions that are triggering. Production will have a sensitivity coordinator onsite to support talent through these difficult scenes. If you are in any way uncomfortable with performing in such scenes, please decline the job offer with our full support and understanding. Scenes being filmed in Macon may be particularly upsetting as they depict Selma's historic voting rights protest and the violence which ensued. Performers in these scenes may be exposed to simulated violence, up-close contact with other performers, and racially insensitive language including slurs. (Please note that the "n-word" will NOT be used in these scenes per studio requirements, but other slurs may