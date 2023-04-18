Watch CBS News
Casting

Casting: Featured extras

By Michele Roberts

/ CW69 Atlanta

Upcoming -- starting around 5/10 and going through 6/20 -- Extra Casting are looking for some very featured extras -- one family of adult children -- 18 - 25 years old -- hair color will be generally blonde to light brown - men and women -- also a father type mid to late 50's.

 Then again looking for muscular guys - Sixpack abs - large - very featured spots for 3 weeks plus for all of these roles -- email a few recent photos, height, clothing sizes and all contact info to: WeddingExtras2023@gmail.com --- FEATURED in Subject

First published on April 18, 2023 / 3:03 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.