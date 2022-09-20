Watch CBS News
Casting extras for movie "The Underdoggs" produced by Snoop Dogg and Kandi Barris

By Michele Roberts

/ CW69 Atlanta

Cab Casting LLC, is now casting paid BG (AGES 18 +) who can play HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS on FRIDAY 9/23 for a new MGM Movie entitled "THE UNDERDOGGS" produced Snoop Dogg and Kenya Barris.

(ON SET COVID REQUIREMENTS: Vaccinated & boosted)

CAB Castings is now accepting submissions for extras to work on the upcoming MGM feature-length motion picture project "THE UNDERDOGGS". Filming will be in Atlanta, GA and surrounding areas. 

They will be casting for Non-Union talent. All extra work, testing and fittings are paid. Local hire only, no travel or housing provided. Filming will generally take place Monday through Friday and is often a 12+ hour commitment for each day of work.

Mandatory local COVID testing will be required before any in-person work. Testing will be provided by production.

***IMPORTANT INFO ABOUT COVID ON THIS PRODUCTION***

(Please Read and Understand before submitting)

Below is the specific extras group(s) we are casting for at this time:

- 20 ADULTS TO PORTRAY CALIFORNIA HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS.

** Ages 18+ (but appear to be a younger)

*** Film days

- Friday, September 23, 2022

*** Covid Testing Day:

- Wednesday, September 21, 2022

*** RATE: $100/8+ $25 COVID (HIRING TEST)

The rate for minor PAID BG on this project is:

- $100/8 for daily shoot days. After 8hrs, you are paid time and a half.

Payments will be received in the form of a check in the mail within 2 weeks after filming.

If interested and available, please email the information below to TUDExtras@gmail.com

w/ Subject Line: HIGH SCHOOL STUDENT 9/23

PLEASE INCLUDE ALL INFO BELOW:

- Name

- Number

- Age

- Height

- Sizes (Shirt, Pants, Shoe, Chest, etc.)

- DATE OF BIRTH FOR COVID TESTING

- IF CHOSEN ARE YOU ABLE TO UPLOAD VACCINATION CARD FOR THE REQUIREMENTS REQUIRED FOR THIS SHOW?

(PAID BG be VACCINATED & BOOSTED to be onset.)

- 1 HEAD SHOT & 2 RECENT PHOTOS FULL-BODY PHOTOS

*********PLEASE INCLUDE ALL INFORMATION ABOVE IN YOUR EMAIL FOR PROPER BOOKING!!!

A CAB CASTINGS, LLC. member will call you to book your attendance in a scene and confirm availability if interested in booking you for the show.

Thanks so much and we look forward to possibly seeing you on set!

- CAB Castings, LLC.

The production has adopted a mandatory vaccine requirement for Zone A.

As a result, you will need to provide verification that you are up to date on your COVID-19 vaccinations, which means that you are FULLY VACCINATED AND HAVE RECEIVED A BOOSTER SHOT, in order to be assigned to this production.

First published on September 20, 2022 / 4:16 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

