Casting extras for movie "The Underdoggs" produced by Snoop Dogg and Kandi Barris
Cab Casting LLC, is now casting paid BG (AGES 18 +) who can play HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS on FRIDAY 9/23 for a new MGM Movie entitled "THE UNDERDOGGS" produced Snoop Dogg and Kenya Barris.
(ON SET COVID REQUIREMENTS: Vaccinated & boosted)
CAB Castings is now accepting submissions for extras to work on the upcoming MGM feature-length motion picture project "THE UNDERDOGGS". Filming will be in Atlanta, GA and surrounding areas.
They will be casting for Non-Union talent. All extra work, testing and fittings are paid. Local hire only, no travel or housing provided. Filming will generally take place Monday through Friday and is often a 12+ hour commitment for each day of work.
Mandatory local COVID testing will be required before any in-person work. Testing will be provided by production.
***IMPORTANT INFO ABOUT COVID ON THIS PRODUCTION***
(Please Read and Understand before submitting)
Below is the specific extras group(s) we are casting for at this time:
- 20 ADULTS TO PORTRAY CALIFORNIA HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS.
** Ages 18+ (but appear to be a younger)
*** Film days
- Friday, September 23, 2022
*** Covid Testing Day:
- Wednesday, September 21, 2022
*** RATE: $100/8+ $25 COVID (HIRING TEST)
The rate for minor PAID BG on this project is:
- $100/8 for daily shoot days. After 8hrs, you are paid time and a half.
Payments will be received in the form of a check in the mail within 2 weeks after filming.
If interested and available, please email the information below to TUDExtras@gmail.com
w/ Subject Line: HIGH SCHOOL STUDENT 9/23
PLEASE INCLUDE ALL INFO BELOW:
- Name
- Number
- Age
- Height
- Sizes (Shirt, Pants, Shoe, Chest, etc.)
- DATE OF BIRTH FOR COVID TESTING
- IF CHOSEN ARE YOU ABLE TO UPLOAD VACCINATION CARD FOR THE REQUIREMENTS REQUIRED FOR THIS SHOW?
(PAID BG be VACCINATED & BOOSTED to be onset.)
- 1 HEAD SHOT & 2 RECENT PHOTOS FULL-BODY PHOTOS
*********PLEASE INCLUDE ALL INFORMATION ABOVE IN YOUR EMAIL FOR PROPER BOOKING!!!
A CAB CASTINGS, LLC. member will call you to book your attendance in a scene and confirm availability if interested in booking you for the show.
Thanks so much and we look forward to possibly seeing you on set!
- CAB Castings, LLC.
The production has adopted a mandatory vaccine requirement for Zone A.
As a result, you will need to provide verification that you are up to date on your COVID-19 vaccinations, which means that you are FULLY VACCINATED AND HAVE RECEIVED A BOOSTER SHOT, in order to be assigned to this production.
