Casting

Casting Extra for wedding guest

By Michele Roberts

Extra Casting Atlanta is casting for MONDAY 10/11, TUESDAY 10/12 and WEDNESDAY 10/13 in the Covington GA area there looking for men and women and to portray wedding guests must be available all 3 days -- must have a variety of nice wedding-type attire --Looking for couples and single people generally 20's to 60's -- regular townspeople and new faces --- please send a recent photo, a few if you have some in your ideal wedding attire, along with all sizes and all contact info to: mailto:SweetMagnoliasExtras@gmail.com 3 DAY WEDDING in Subject -- PLEASE AGAIN DO NOT SUBMIT UNLESS YOU ARE AVAILABLE ALL 3 DAYS

