Casting extras and stand-ins in Atlanta

Casting coming up next week with Extra Casting Atlanta

Starting 9/26 for several days they will be looking for the following stand-ins:

A Caucasian or possibly Hispanic male - dark hair - 6'2 - average build

A Caucasian male - grey hair - 5'10 - slim/average build

A Caucasian male - 5'10 - slim/ average build

A Caucasian male - bald or balding -6' -6'1 average build

For all stand-in experience is ideal and one must be fully vaccinated.

Stand-in casting

Email a recent photo with height, sizes, and all contact info to: ExtrasCastingATL@gmail.com Subject: NEW STAND IN

On Wednesday 9/28 - They are looking for a couple of good-looking Malibu parent types -- late 20's to 40 years old or so -- Must be

fully vaccinated for this one -- and available this week on 9/21 or 9/22 for a fitting -- email a recent photo, all clothing sizes, and all contact

info to: FAextrasCasting@gmail.com Subject: PARENTS