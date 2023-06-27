CASTING CALL/Production:WaterGunz Short Film

Needed Talent:3xYoung Talent(Age Range 8-12)3xTeenagers Talent(Age Range 16-20)Older Woman(Age Range 30-60)



LogLine: After MikeMike and his friends are playing outside with there water guns a sudden event happens when MikeMike's Friend wants to be grown and adapts a bad habit after playing with water guns he begins to get a thrill out of the real guns he see's and try's it out and gets a different reaction then water.

Message behind the film to get are youth to understand and there parents to stop buying water guns and nerf guns to stop some of are youth from getting attached to guns.



NON-UNION/Paid,Credits,Meals.Production will be held July 22 from (9am-3pm).Filming Location Atlanta)

Casting Form: ttps://l.facebook.com/l.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fdocs.google.com%2Fforms%2Fd%2Fe%2F1FAIpQLSe1koCBCjWZGnitrFUtJWJW2Nhgoimo08nvvlP_j6IHsis9Fw%2Fviewform%3Ffbclid%3DIwAR0a0Q1t-o594_dNGg9dCV1_ojBWBo6we1Sbpwqp1_3McyClzxQlcKFdfyU&h=AT3SVrBCNNXOOx_F3izi1s3-AYT5eeXvi7oj2WPSZHYozeLf0JlXBtKpQomyWuAvcJyjfISYnF0ZlBWvJn7JDLbsDbxMxAlmzyhnMJ3rbkQyNenKQPpIcDznLmqTWN-X81tq&__tn__=-UK*F&c[0]=AT2q-o4i2y54BAWoK7mRs8svnY-Ieiq5lYoH_ha-TceNNqkDPoWci3McsPg5wYvSKBs2qUAIZLCsEJMNYJMUTpTGRW1qV8_xByv9MkKTlGu7hbadysNPkNLpqa0kSsm4y9agWLKCVm4hFLNjrmu3Um1cHxWXhyppXGVMLyjZHJN8RQuURwoHi76yd7FbNO7halaWvZSq4qRVA8TD0h8KA4I