Casting call for 'LILLY' looking for real dancers

Casting TaylorMade is in need of real dancers. They are looking for females & males that are good dancers, please let them know in the notes section about your dancing experience if you meet these qualifications, follow the direction below. Also, if you happen to have any experience with the chacha please let them know that as well.

"LILLY" // REAL DANCER & THOSE WITH DANCER TYPE BODIES - MALE & FEMALE (25-50yrs) // FILMS 10.19 // Mandatory Fitting 10.13 or 10.14

"LILLY" IS IN NEED OF REAL EXPERIENCED DANCERS, AS WELL AS THOSE WITH DANCER BODIES PHYSIQUES. PLEASE LET US KNOW IN THE NOTES SECTION BELOW ABOUT YOUR DANCING EXPERIENCE (IF YOU HAVE REAL EXPERIENCE). PLEASE SEE THE ROLES BELOW FOR DETAILS AND USE THE FORM TO APPLY

REAL DANCER WITH EXPERIENCE AT COMPETITION (10/19)

Ages : 25 - 50yrs

Gender: Females & Males

Ethnicity: Any

FILMING RATE: $150 / 12 hrs (rate may change to a higher rate depending on skills)

FITTING BUMP: $50

Schedule:

10/13 (THURS) or 10/14 (FRI) - MANDATORY FITTING (8:30am - 12:30pm)

10/19 (WEDS) - FILM DAY

**YOU WILL ONLY COVID TEST ON THE DAY OF FITTING & FILMING - NO ADDITIONAL TESTING NEEDED**

Fitting & Filming Location : Atlanta, GA

DANCER WITHOUT EXPERIENCE AT COMPETITION (10/19)

WE ARE LOOKING FOR FEMALES & MALES THAT HAVE DANCER BODY PHYSIQUES, IF YOU DO NOT HAVE DANCE EXPERIENCE FOR THIS ROLE THAT IS OK!

Ages : 25 - 50yrs

Gender: Females & Males

Ethnicity: Any

FILMING RATE : $150 / 12 hrs

FITTING BUMP: $50

Schedule:

10/13 (THURS) or 10/14 (FRI) - MANDATORY FITTING (8:30am - 12:30pm)

10/19 (WEDS) - FILM DAY

**YOU WILL ONLY COVID TEST ON THE DAY OF FITTING & FILMING - NO ADDITIONAL TESTING NEEDED**

Fitting & Filming Location: Atlanta, GA

https://castingtaylormade.com/availability-checks/lilly-dancers?fbclid=IwAR0XuUwV3JgeqwzbxLHvKY-kE2nOr3_8YxAeVW8ylKtHOkMvOkCiQWsPQWAhttps://castingtaylormade.com/availability.../lilly-dancers