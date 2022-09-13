Casting Call for Disney Show in Atlanta Area "The Slumber Party"

Castings have started for a Disney Movie in Atlanta.

The Disney+ production of "Slumber Party" has begun in the Atlanta area and extras casting directors for Disney have a casting call out for extras.

The Movie is an original production that is set to air on Disney+ and filming just began and will continue for the next few months. The project is aimed at teens and follows an event that surrounds a characters 14th birthday party. The movie is part of the slew of original content that Disney has been working on for their streaming platform, Disney+.

This film follows three best friends who are determined to have the time of their lives when they get together for a slumber party to celebrate Anna's Maria's 14th birthday. However, none of them are happy that Anna Maria's soon-to-be step-sister, is also planning to attend. Although the night proves more eventful than any of them imagine.

Please note that this is filming in the Atlanta, Georgia area and that these are non speaking roles. The extras casting directors are only considering background talent that lives in and around the Atlanta, Georgia area.

Disney+

ATLANTA

FEATURED EXTRA CASTING CALL FOR NEW DISNEY+ MOVIE

SLUMBER PARTY

This production is requiring all cast & crew over the age of 5 to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and have at least one booster shot. Fully vaccinated means that more than (14) days have passed since your second doses of the Pfizer or Moderna shot OR more than (14) days have passed since your Johnson & Johnson shot. PRODUCTION WILL COLLECT PROOF OF VACCINATION AND BOOSTER BEFORE YOUR PRE-EMPLOYMENT COVID TEST. Any job offer will be contingent upon showing sufficient proof of vaccination & booster AND testing negative for Covid-19. Covid-19 testing will be paid for by production.

DATES NEEDED:

Covid Test Date: FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 23

Covid Test Rate: $27.50/2

Location: Atlanta, GA

Filming Date: MONDAY SEPTEMBER 26 & TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 27

Filming Rate: $110/10 + overtime if necessary

Location: Atlanta, GA

ROLE CASTING:

FEATURED JAKE'S FRIENDS – Must be able to portray male. Age range 16 – 21. Must be able to portray high school age! Must be willing to be clean shaven. This role will be photo selected by the director. Minors must have a permit with the GDOL & have an on set guardian.

TO SUBMIT for this role: https://tinyurl.com/2zy658nb

Please fill out the above submission link OR send us an email ASAP to – SlumberPartyBG@gmail.com

With subject line 'FEATURED FRIEND'

Emails must include the following:

-First & Last Name

-Phone Number

-Vaccination & booster Status

-Email Address

-Recent Color Photo of you

-Height, weight, pant size, shirt size, shoe size, waist measurement

-DOB

-Are you registered with On Location Casting (helpful but not required)

Link to submit: https://tinyurl.com/2zy658nb