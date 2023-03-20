AUTO COMMERCIAL // CONCERT GOER // AGES 18-100 // MULTI FILM DATES - 4.1, 4.2 AND/OR 4.3 // Sub Request

Casting TaylorMade (Casting™) is casting background artists to play CONCERT GOERS for a digital series for a well known AUTO BRAND. The production will be filming April 1st, April 2nd & April 3rd in/around Atlanta Areas (see specific locations below).

Those chosen to be booked may work one, two or all three days. We will book you based on your availability and our needs for each filming date. There will be real bands performing each day (those bands are listed below). Filming should take no longer than 2 hours each day and you will be paid in CASH at wrap of each filming day.

Role & details are listed below. Please submit your availability in the form below.

⭐️ CONCERT GOER

RATE : $40/2 (PAID IN CASH AT WRAP EACH DAY)

AGE : 18 - 100

GENDER : ALL

ETHNICITY : ALL

DETAILS :

Looking for concertgoers for real bands performing in an AUTO COMMERCIAL. Looking for all types. When uploading your photo submission, please upload photos in outfits you would normally wear to a real concert. You may upload multiple photos if you want.

FILMING DATES/INFO:

4/1 SATURDAY

9:30am-11:30am (approx call)

Piedmont Heights / Ansley Area

PERFORMANCE BY: LARKIN POE

4/2 SUNDAY

10:30am-12:30pm (approx call)

Virginia Highlands / Ponce City Market Area

PERFORMANCE BY: HERO THE BAND

4/3 MONDAY

10:30am-12:30pm (approx call)

Decatur / Downtown Area

PERFORMANCE BY: AMYTHYST KIAH

You can work 1, 2 or all 3 days depending on your availability. We will confirm which dates we are booking you for in your booking confirmation text.

IMPORTANT NOTES:

1. ALL VACCINATION STATUSES CONSIDERED

2. YOUR FILMING DETAILS (LOCATION, TIME, WARDROBE) WILL BE EMAILED TO YOU THE EVENING BEFORE YOUR FILMING DATE(S).

PLEASE FILL OUT THE FORM BELOW TO LET US KNOW YOUR AVAILABILITY

