Casting background actors for TV series Zoltar Season 2
Hylton Casting is currently casting background actors to work in exterior parade scenes on the TV series Zoltar Season 2 filming Saturday, 4/22/23, Sunday, 4/23/23, Monday, 4/24/23, Tuesday, 4/25/23, and Saturday, 4/29/23 in Loganville, GA.
PROJECT:
Zoltar Season 2
Major Streaming Service / Skydance Television / Studio Dragon
BACKGROUND ROLE:
200 PARADE-GOERS
- All genders and ethnicities, ages 18+
- This role will work in exterior Parade scenes with approximately 350 total background actors.
Please visit the following link for more information and to submit:
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.