Casting Atlanta for minor photo double for Disney+

The Southern Casting Call is looking for a minor photo double.

SHOW: SLUMBER PARTY



This production is requiring all cast & crew over the age of 5 to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and have at least one booster shot. Fully vaccinated means that more than (14) days have passed since your second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna shot or more than (14) days have passed since your Johnson & Johnson shot.

Production will collect proof of vaccination and booster before your pre-employment covid test. Any job offer will be contingent upon showing sufficient proof of vaccination & booster AND testing negative for Covid-19. Covid-19 testing will be paid for by production.

DATES NEEDED:

Testing Date #1: FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 23

Filming Rate: $43.75/2

Location: Norcross, GA

Filming Dates #1: MONDAY SEPTEMBER 26 &

TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 27

Filming Rate: $175/12

Location: Atlanta, GA

Testing Date #2: WEDNESDAY SEPTEMBER 28

Filming Rate: $43.75/2

Location: Norcross, GA

Filming Dates #2: THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 29 & FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 30

Filming Rate: $175/12

Location: Atlanta, GA

***There will be more filming dates in October!

ROLE CASTING:

MINOR PHOTO DOUBLE – Please see attached photo. Must be able to portray Caucasian male. Must stand between 5'6″ – 5'8″. Must have blonde hair.

TO SUBMIT for this role: https://tinyurl.com/5fzhysdf

Please fill out the above submission link OR send us an email ASAP to – SlumberPartyBG@gmail.com

With the subject line 'PD'

Emails must include the following:

-First & Last Name

-Phone Number

-Vaccination & booster Status of minor & guardian

-Email Address

-Recent Color Photo of you

-Height, weight, clothing sizes & measurements

-DOB

-Please list any relevant stand-in or photo double experience.

-Are you registered with On Location Casting (helpful but not required)