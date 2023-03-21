Casting 3 Caucasian boys that reside in Bostwick, Ga.
Bill Marinella Casting Inc.
Parents! PARENTS! PARENTS!
*BOSTWICK, Ga or surrounding area
-SMALL SCENE- 1936 ERA
Production is Seeking (3) CAUCASIAN BOYS that reside in the Bostwick, Ga area or the surrounding area.
MUST BE CERTIFIED BY The Ga Department of Labor.
------
Filming Date: Thursday, May 25
Filming Location: BOSTWICK, GA area
Kids Rate: $154/12
SUBJECT LINE: Watermelon Boy
Covid test date/LOCATION: TBD
Kids Covid test: $50
Fitting Date: TBD
Parent/Guardian Covid test $50.00(TBD)
-----
NO COLORED HAIR OR BLEACHED HAIR-No Ponytails, no dreads/locs or twists
PLEASE TAKE THE TIME TO TAKE THESE PHOTOS TODAY WITH YOUR CELL PHONE.
How to submit...
Email Parent/Guardians info...
~~~~~~~~~
*PARENT/Guardian Name
*Parent/Guardian Telephone number
*Send your (parent) Vacc Card
Location in Georgia
Only one parent/guardian that will Covid test and be onset with child no other siblings or relatives.
How to submit your Son
*Email (4) Recent photos/can be taken with your cell phone.
-------
Full length
Chest up
Waist up
Side view
---
*Email childs...
Certification number
Date of Birth
last 4 digits of social(this is to verify the certification with the Dept of Labor)
----
Childs Age
Childs height
Childs Weight
Child sizes
Shirt
pant
Shoes
LIST YOUR DISTANCE TO Bostwick,Ga
EMAIL: BmcBgTalent@gmail.com
SUBJECT LINE: Watermelon Kid
--
No outside Covid tests.
Thank you
Andrea Craven
