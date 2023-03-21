Casting 3 Caucasian boys that reside in Bostwick, Ga.

Bill Marinella Casting Inc.

Parents! PARENTS! PARENTS!

*BOSTWICK, Ga or surrounding area

-SMALL SCENE- 1936 ERA

Production is Seeking (3) CAUCASIAN BOYS that reside in the Bostwick, Ga area or the surrounding area.

MUST BE CERTIFIED BY The Ga Department of Labor.

------

Filming Date: Thursday, May 25

Filming Location: BOSTWICK, GA area

Kids Rate: $154/12

SUBJECT LINE: Watermelon Boy

Covid test date/LOCATION: TBD

Kids Covid test: $50

Fitting Date: TBD

Parent/Guardian Covid test $50.00(TBD)

-----

NO COLORED HAIR OR BLEACHED HAIR-No Ponytails, no dreads/locs or twists

PLEASE TAKE THE TIME TO TAKE THESE PHOTOS TODAY WITH YOUR CELL PHONE.

How to submit...

Email Parent/Guardians info...

~~~~~~~~~

*PARENT/Guardian Name

*Parent/Guardian Telephone number

*Send your (parent) Vacc Card

Location in Georgia

Only one parent/guardian that will Covid test and be onset with child no other siblings or relatives.

How to submit your Son

*Email (4) Recent photos/can be taken with your cell phone.

-------

Full length

Chest up

Waist up

Side view

---

*Email childs...

Certification number

Date of Birth

last 4 digits of social(this is to verify the certification with the Dept of Labor)

----

Childs Age

Childs height

Childs Weight

Child sizes

Shirt

pant

Shoes

LIST YOUR DISTANCE TO Bostwick,Ga

EMAIL: BmcBgTalent@gmail.com

SUBJECT LINE: Watermelon Kid

--

No outside Covid tests.

Thank you

Andrea Craven

