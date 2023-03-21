Watch CBS News
Casting

Casting 3 Caucasian boys that reside in Bostwick, Ga.

By Michele Roberts

/ CW69 Atlanta

Bill Marinella Casting Inc.
Parents! PARENTS! PARENTS!
*BOSTWICK, Ga or surrounding area

-SMALL SCENE- 1936 ERA

Production is Seeking (3) CAUCASIAN BOYS that reside in the Bostwick, Ga area or the surrounding area.

MUST BE CERTIFIED BY The Ga Department of Labor.
------

Filming Date: Thursday, May 25
Filming Location: BOSTWICK, GA area
Kids Rate: $154/12
SUBJECT LINE: Watermelon Boy
Covid test date/LOCATION: TBD
Kids Covid test: $50
Fitting Date: TBD
Parent/Guardian Covid test $50.00(TBD)
-----

NO COLORED HAIR OR BLEACHED HAIR-No Ponytails, no dreads/locs or twists
PLEASE TAKE THE TIME TO TAKE THESE PHOTOS TODAY WITH YOUR CELL PHONE.
How to submit...
Email Parent/Guardians info...
~~~~~~~~~

*PARENT/Guardian Name
*Parent/Guardian Telephone number
*Send your (parent) Vacc Card
Location in Georgia
Only one parent/guardian that will Covid test and be onset with child no other siblings or relatives.
How to submit your Son
*Email (4) Recent photos/can be taken with your cell phone.
-------

Full length
Chest up
Waist up
Side view
---

*Email childs...
Certification number
Date of Birth
last 4 digits of social(this is to verify the certification with the Dept of Labor)
----

Childs Age
Childs height
Childs Weight
Child sizes
Shirt
pant
Shoes
LIST YOUR DISTANCE TO Bostwick,Ga
EMAIL: BmcBgTalent@gmail.com
SUBJECT LINE: Watermelon Kid
--
No outside Covid tests.
Thank you
Andrea Craven

Related 

First published on March 21, 2023 / 3:45 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.