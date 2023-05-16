Casting 2 African American Males that are real musicians

Seeking 2 African American Males that are real musicians

If you have facial hair and do not want to remove it, please do not submit

Evening to NIGHT shoot

*FILMING & FITTING INFORMATION BELOW*

Filming Date: WED. MAY 24th

Filming Pay Rate: $350/8

Filming Location: Atlanta, Ga

Fitting Pay Rate: $50.00

Fitting Location: SHADOWBOX STUDIOS, ATLANTA, GA

PLEASE MEASURE YOUR WAIST AROUND THE NAVEL, NOT BELOW THE NAVEL

HOW TO SUBMIT

Email 3 RECENT photos

CLOSE UP OF YOUR FACE

full length

waist up

chest up

Name

Age

Telephone number

HEIGHT

WEIGHT

SHIRT

NECK

SLEEVE

JACKET

PANT

WAIST

Hips

SHOE SIZE

LIST YOUR DISTANCE TO Atlanta , GA area

LOCALS TO GEORGIA ONLY PLEASE

Send in Video of less than 1 minute playing the instrument listed

NO Braids/dreads/twists or locs

NO COLORED HAIR

No visible tatoos

NO ear gauges

EMAIL: BmcBgTalent@gmail.com

Subject Line: JJ Clarinet

Subject Line: JJ Trumpet

PLEASE LIST THE FITTING DATE AND TIME

FITTING DATES/TIMES

WED 5/17

THURS 5/18 or

11am, 12pm, 3PM, 4pm, 5pm

~Hair may be cut to fit the 1930's era

