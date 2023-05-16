Casting 2 African American Males that are real musicians
Seeking 2 African American Males that are real musicians
If you have facial hair and do not want to remove it, please do not submit
Evening to NIGHT shoot
*FILMING & FITTING INFORMATION BELOW*
Filming Date: WED. MAY 24th
Filming Pay Rate: $350/8
Filming Location: Atlanta, Ga
Fitting Pay Rate: $50.00
Fitting Location: SHADOWBOX STUDIOS, ATLANTA, GA
PLEASE MEASURE YOUR WAIST AROUND THE NAVEL, NOT BELOW THE NAVEL
HOW TO SUBMIT
Email 3 RECENT photos
CLOSE UP OF YOUR FACE
full length
waist up
chest up
Name
Age
Telephone number
HEIGHT
WEIGHT
SHIRT
NECK
SLEEVE
JACKET
PANT
WAIST
Hips
SHOE SIZE
LIST YOUR DISTANCE TO Atlanta , GA area
LOCALS TO GEORGIA ONLY PLEASE
Send in Video of less than 1 minute playing the instrument listed
NO Braids/dreads/twists or locs
NO COLORED HAIR
NO FACIAL HAIR!
No visible tatoos
NO ear gauges
EMAIL: BmcBgTalent@gmail.com
Subject Line: JJ Clarinet
Subject Line: JJ Trumpet
PLEASE LIST THE FITTING DATE AND TIME
FITTING DATES/TIMES
WED 5/17
THURS 5/18 or
11am, 12pm, 3PM, 4pm, 5pm
Filming DATE: WED, MAY 24th
~Hair may be cut to fit the 1930's era
