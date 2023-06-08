Canada wildfires force flight delays in New York, Newark & Philadelphia again on Thursday

(CNN) — The Federal Aviation Administration delayed flights into New York and Newark, New Jersey, and it briefly halted flights bound for Philadelphia International Airport and New York's LaGuardia Airport, as smoke from Canadian wildfires continues to spread across the northeastern United States.

The so-called ground stop required planes scheduled to fly to Philadelphia and LaGuardia to remain on the ground at their airport of origin. The LaGuardia ground stop was lifted at 7:45 am ET, and downgraded to a "ground delay." The Philadelphia ground stop expired at 9:15 am ET.

The FAA also is delaying flights bound for Newark Liberty International Airport. The visibility at Newark at 9 am ET was reported as three miles. The FAA's ground delay program is currently set to expire at 9:59 am ET.

Reduced visibility from wildfire smoke will continue to impact air travel today. We will likely need to take steps to manage the flow of traffic safely into New York City, DC, Philadelphia and Charlotte.



Follow us here for major updates & monitor https://t.co/smgdqJN3td. — The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) June 8, 2023

An FAA advisory says flights nationwide are delayed 34 minutes on average with the maximum delay lasting one hour 47 minutes.

Delays are expected into and out of LaGuardia until late Thursday night. The FAA's operations plan for Thursday shows smoke potentially impacting travel from New York to Charlotte throughout the day.

"The FAA will likely need to take steps to manage the flow of traffic safely into New York City, DC, Philadelphia and Charlotte due to reduced visibility from wildfire smoke," said a statement from the agency.

On Wednesday, the FAA issued a similar ground stop for LaGuardia airport.

As of 9 am ET there have been 840 flights to, from and within the United States delayed, with 59 of them canceled, according to tracking service FlightAware. New York's JFK airport and Newark Liberty Airport in Newark, New Jersey, were the hardest hit by the haze. JFK had two canceled flights and 36 delays, representing 5% of its schedule. Newark had two canceled flights and 24 delays, representing 2% of its flights. LaGuardia was not listed among FlightAware's most affected airports. Wednesday ended with 5,600 US flight delays and 162 cancellations, although not all were due to the smoke.

US Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg tweeted Wednesday that, "Smoke from Canada's wildfires is affecting visibility in our airspace and leading to delays. The FAA is fully prepared to modify operations as needed."