Burt Bacharach, writer of such classic pop hits as "Raindrops Keep Fallin' on My Head," dies at 94
(CNN) -- Burt Bacharach, the acclaimed composer and songwriter behind dozens of mellow pop hits from the 1950s to the 1980s, including "Raindrops Keep Fallin' on My Head," "(They Long to Be) Close to You" and the theme from the movie "Arthur," has died, a family member of Bacharach confirmed to CNN.
He was 94.
