Doug Burgum hurt playing basketball; He may miss GOP debate as a result

(CNN) — North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum was taken to a Milwaukee emergency room Tuesday after suffering an injury while playing a game of pick-up basketball with his staff, a source familiar with the situation tells CNN.

It's unclear whether the 67-year-old presidential candidate will be able to stand for the first GOP primary debate on Wednesday night, putting his attendance now in question, the source said.

Burgum is one of the eight candidates in the debate lineup. All candidates are scheduled to visit the event site on Wednesday afternoon for a walk-through, and it's unclear whether the North Dakota governor will participate.

Republican presidential candidate North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, here on August 6, suffered an injury while playing basketball with his staff on Tuesday. Charlie Neibergall/AP/FILE

The debate will air on Fox News at 9 p.m. ET.

The GOP governor, a wealthy former software executive, has described himself as the least-known contender on Wednesday night's stage. He said Sunday on NBC that he'll have succeeded in the debate "if we get a chance to explain who we are, what we're about, and why we're running."

He reached the Republican National Committee's 40,000-unique-donors threshold to qualify for the debate stage in July – he attracted donors by giving away gift cards worth $20 in exchange for $1 donations. He later met the polling requirements and signed the pledge to back the eventual GOP presidential nominee, both also required by the RNC to participate in Wednesday night's debate.

Burgum, who is currently serving his second term as North Dakota governor, announced in June his run for president in 2024 with considerably less name recognition than others vying for the GOP nomination. His campaign is primarily focused on the economy, energy, and national security.