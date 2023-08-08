Bump - 'Silencio'

THREE'S A CROWD – Bernardita (Claudia Di Giusti) encourages Matias (Ricardo Scheihing-Vasuez) and Rosa (Paula Garcia) go to seek guidance on their marriage. Angie (Claudia Karvan) overcompensates for her previous reaction to Santi (Carlos Sanson Jr.), accidentally making him feel uncomfortable about staying at the Chalmers-Davis house. Bowie (Christian Byers) inspires Dom (Angus Sampson) to channel his feelings into a business proposition, not before Dom admits to Angie that she's his only friend. Angie reaches her limit with the current living arrangements with Oly (Nathalie Morris) and Santi and, later in the night, Angie and Oly's disagreement sets off a parental values clash. Matias and Santi try to settle their differences in their own way, but Matias' explanation of the past is unsatisfying to Santi, and sparks a confession from Angie to Oly (#203). Original airdate 8/14/2023.