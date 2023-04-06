Brookhaven man raises awareness for Parkinson's disease and APDA Optimism Walk

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. (WUPA) - A local man is using his battle with Parkinson's disease to raise awareness and inspire others along his journey.

When Paul Tom, 73, was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, an incurable disorder that can cause stiffness, slow movement and difficulty with walking, it came as no surprise.

"It was more a matter of confirmation than a shock to me," he said, reflecting on the early warning signs of the disease. "I used to be a lead singer for a soul band in college. All of a sudden, not only could I not sing, my projection was gone. I would have these nightmares, where I was fighting somebody and I would act them out."

After the diagnosis, he immediately started therapy, exercising, and taking prescribed medications. Tom now leads a support group with the American Parkinson's Disease Association (APDA).

"The most you can do is to halt the progression as much as you can. I follow all the foundations, but I think APDA is the only one that is really grassroots, and they really help the person that has the disease," Tom said. "That's really my formula. I help others through helping myself."

Cory Thompson, an APDA board member, says Tom is an inspiration to other patients and everyone involved in carrying out the organization's mission.

"Our first focus is to raise awareness and education about Parkinson's disease," said Thompson. "We promote research into Parkinson's and how we can combat it."

The APDA also provides resources for patients and their families, and they're funded by several campaigns, including the annual Optimism Walk, which takes place on Saturday, April 22, 2023.

According to the Parkinson's Foundation, nearly one million people in the U.S. are living with Parkinson's disease, and that number is expected to rise to 1.2 million by 2030. Their data also shows it's the second most common neurodegenerative disease after Alzheimer's disease.

"If you deal with Parkinson's, you can deal with anything," Tom said. "Having a positive nature and a sense of humor about it is also very important."

The APDA is hoping to raise $40,000 this year, and they're urging people to sign up for the Optimism Walk.

For more information, please visit: https://www.apdaparkinson.org/community/georgia/