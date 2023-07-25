Bronny James, son of LeBron James, suffers cardiac arrest at USC basketball practice

(CNN) — Bronny James, the son of NBA star LeBron James, suffered a cardiac arrest during basketball practice at the University of Southern California and was hospitalized on Monday, according to a statement from a family spokesperson.

He is out of the intensive care unit and in stable condition, the statement said.

"Yesterday while practicing Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest. Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU," the statement said.

Bronny James, the son of NBA star LeBron James, looks on during the 2023 Nike Hoop Summit on April 8, at the Moda Center Arena in Portland, Oregon. Sam Forencich/NBAE/Getty Images

"We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information.

"LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes."

Bronny, 18, is an incoming freshman for USC's basketball team after graduating from Sierra Canyon High School in Los Angeles this spring. He was rated a four-star recruit and shined in the McDonald's All-American Game in March featuring some of the country's top high school basketball players.

He averaged 14.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.7 steals his senior year of high school, and joined a USC team seeking to reach the NCAA Tournament for the fourth consecutive time.

"So damn proud of you kid!" his father wrote on Instagram after Bronny committed to attend USC. "I have no words besides I LOVE YOU!!!"

James, 38, will enter his 21st season in the NBA and his sixth season with the Los Angeles Lakers. The four-time NBA champion and four-time MVP has said one of his final goals is to play in the NBA with his son.

"My last year will be played with my son," James told the Athletic in 2022. "Wherever Bronny is at, that's where I'll be. I would do whatever it takes to play with my son for one year. It's not about the money at that point."

Cardiac arrest means that the heart suddenly stops beating. Last year, Damar Hamlin of the NFL's Buffalo Bills suffered a cardiac arrest in the middle of a primetime game and was hospitalized for over a week.

"Prayers to Bronny & The James family as well," Hamlin wrote on Twitter on Tuesday. "Here for you guys just like you have been for me my entire process."