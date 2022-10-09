6 weeks after being shot in an attempted robbery, Brian Robinson Jr. set to return for Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. appears likely to make his NFL regular season debut Sunday, just six weeks after being shot twice in the leg during a robbery attempt in Washington, D.C.

The Commanders announced Saturday that the 23-year-old Robinson had been activated from the non-football injury list, meaning he will be eligible to play Sunday when the 1-3 Commanders host the Tennessee Titans. Sources told CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones that Robinson is expected to play.

The comeback journey continues



RB Brian Robinson Jr. has been activated from the Reserve/Non-Football Injury List — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 8, 2022

Robinson practiced with the team Thursday, his first practice since the shooting.

"It was beautiful," Robinson said of his first day back. "Just getting back on the field, having fun, being around my coaches and team again, it was just a beautiful day for me."

Head coach Ron Rivera said Robinson looked solid in practice and was relieved not to see any hesitation.

"It was good to have him out there," Rivera said. "He's got a little bit ways to go. Conditioning will be a question, that's for sure."

On Aug. 28, according to D.C. police, Robinson was shot twice in the right leg by two suspects in the Northeast Washington neighborhood. The bullets missed all the ligaments and bones in Robinson's right knee.

No arrests have been made in the case. Police have released surveillance photos of the two suspects.

Robinson, a third-round pick out of Alabama, impressed so much in training camp and the preseason he was expected to be Washington's starting running back prior to the shooting.